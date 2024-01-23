Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain drops a shocking truth on Moira. But can she help him through it?

Meanwhile, Chas is honest about her diagnosis with her family. Aaron plans to leave when he hears the news, but will mother and son reunite?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Cain’s keeping secrets

Moira sits by Cain’s bedside and is relieved when he wakes up. But it’s clear he’s not okay.

The doctor examines Cain and tells him he needs to stay in bed and rest. But Cain isn’t interested in being told what to do and discharges himself quickly.

Back at home, Moira is worried to see Cain taking more painkillers and knows something isn’t right. But he soon storms out, leaving her frustrated. When he comes back he finally opens up about what’s bothering him and Moira is shocked by his bombshell.

2. Chas reveals the truth

Liam tries to persuade Chas to be honest with her family about her diagnosis. She resists at first, but eventually decides it’s for the best and gathers them in the pub. As the family argue, Chas reveals her news and everyone is in shock.

As everyone gathers around Chas, Aaron keeps his distance. It’s clear he can’t cope with the news.

3. Aaron prepares to leave

Aaron packs his bags and decides to leave town. Chas is heartbroken, but Mackenzie goes after him, desperate to make Aaron see sense.

He begs Aaron to reconsider and offers his support. But all it serves to do is irritate Aaron further. Will Mack get Aaron to change his mind about leaving?

4. Chas leaves

Paddy and Chase decide it’s best to let Eve know of her diagnosis sooner rather than later. They sit her down together and gently explain what’s going on.

Chas decides she wants to take Eve on holiday just the two of them. The family gather to say goodbye and Chas is shocked when Mandy hands her a wad of cash from Paddy.

5. Jimmy’s confession anger Bob

Jimmy admits to Bob he was the one who told Angelica to lie. Bob is left shaking with anger and lays into Jimmy.

Wendy is very concerned for Bob’s state of mind. It seems he’s lost all hope, can she bring him round?

6. Angelica faces court

The Kings prepare for Angelica’s hearing and Nicola doesn’t want to tell her she’s facing a potential custodial sentence. But as they both desperately seek a way out of this situation, can Nicola and Jimmy help their little girl?

As they are preparing to leave, they see Brenda who tells them the charges against Cathy have been dropped. She is delighted, but it only fills Jimmy and Nicola with more dread.

7. Jai quits

Jai pulls a sickie to avoid Amit. When Gabby patronises Jai, he quits on the spot. Laurel is frustrated and desperate to sort things out, but can she?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

