Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona confesses she is attached to Ivy

Latest Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year can reveal that Marlon Dingle’s worst nightmare comes true when wife Rhona confesses that she is starting to feel attached to baby Ivy.

Rhona’s daughter Ivy recently came onto the scene as she discovered that her ex husband, Gus, had used her embryos to conceive a child with his new wife, Lucy.

But when Lucy died, Gus and Ivy were left alone… as Rhona decided to offer her support. With Christmas in full swing, struggling Gus has accepted Rhona’s help, and is staying with her and Marlon.

But how will Marlon react when Rhona admits that she is forming a bond with Ivy?

Marlon reaches breaking point (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon explodes at Gus

Christmas morning is spoiled when Marlon storms off after growing infuriated with Gus. However, he reconsiders his feelings when Paddy reminds him that Gus is grieving.

Determined to save Christmas and make it up to Gus, he sets to work.

Later in the day, Gus is shocked by Marlon’s incredible Christmas dinner. As Gus and the family raise a toast to their loved ones, it seems as though Christmas is back on track.

But are the family in for a shock?

Rhona tells Marlon the truth about her feelings for Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Marlon and Rhona are left holding the baby

Later in the week, with Gus absent, Rhona and Marlon are left looking after baby Ivy.

Afterwards, Marlon is horrified when Rhona admits that she has become attached to Ivy as her own child. She pleads with him to help make this work within their family.

Will Marlon be able to support Rhona and accept Ivy as an addition to their family?

