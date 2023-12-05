Emmerdale spoilers: Pollard’s Parkinson’s worsens as he confides in Rodney

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week can reveal that, as Eric Pollard struggles with his recent Parkinson’s diagnosis, he approaches Rodney for support.

Recent weeks have seen Pollard reckoning with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Pollard is already isolated after neglecting to tell son David about his condition.

Instead, he chose to deal with his declining health in secret, forbidding Jacob and Brenda to tell David about his sickness. Meanwhile, Manpreet attempted to convince Pollard to join a Parkinson’s support group.

But, after the secret came tumbling out, David was hit with a double-whammy of his father’s secret sickness and Victoria’s relationship with Jacob. David then left the village… in spite of Pollard’s illness.

Pollard is suffering alone (Credit: ITV)

Pollard attempts to come to terms with his diagnosis

With Pollard in desperate need of help, next week’s episodes will see him lean on Rodney for support. However, he is left reeling when his old friend does not react as expected.

Is there a reason for Rodney’s apparent lack of sympathy? And how will Pollard react?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Pollard’s condition continues to worsen (Credit: ITV)

Pollard experiences a setback as he struggles with his Parkinson’s diagnosis

As the storyline continues, Pollard finds himself struggling to get the support he needs. After being encouraged by Manpreet to visit a Parkinson’s support group, he falters at the last minute and is unable to go.

Things go from bad to worse for Pollard when he experiences an unexpected tremor.

What will Pollard do next?

Rodney is less sympathetic than Pollard had expected (Credit: ITV)

Pollard is shocked by Rodney’s reaction to his Parkinson’s diagnosis

Still trying to get through to Pollard, Manpreet encourages him to talk to Rodney about his diagnosis. But when he does, Pollard is left confused by Rodney’s off-hand and dismissive reaction.

Why does Rodney react like this? And can Pollard find the support that he so desperately needs?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!