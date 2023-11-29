Emmerdale: David, Jacob and Pollard scenes leave fans heartbroken

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 28), saw David confront Jacob after seeing him kiss Victoria through the window.

Pollard then mistakenly thought that Jacob had told David about his Parkinson’s and revealed his secret.

Emmerdale viewers now all feel for David as his whole world comes crashing down.

David couldn’t process the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: David betrayed by both Pollard and Jacob

Yesterday, David tried to act like nothing was the matter as he spoke to Jacob at the shop.

However, he couldn’t face listening to Jacob’s lies any longer and confronted him about his relationship with Vic.

As David yelled at Jacob, Pollard walked in the shop and presumed that David had found out about his Parkinson’s.

He then apologised for not telling David about this illness sooner, making David turn his anger towards him instead.

David couldn’t believe that two members of his family had betrayed him, keeping him in the dark, and broke down in tears outside of the shop.

Fans feel for the character (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans feel awful for David as he finally finds out truth

With David finding out two huge secrets, fans of the ITV soap are now sharing how sorry they feel for the character.

One fan wrote: “Too many secrets are being kept from David. Poor guy,” before adding: “OMG Eric??!!! OMG David is really having to deal with various, terrible news. How is he gonna cope?”

OMG Eric??!!! OMG David is really having to deal with various terrible news🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️🙆🏾‍♀️ How is he gonna cope? #Emmerdale — Wini's World (@Winis_World) November 28, 2023

Poor David, actually feel sorry for him. Cant see it ending well #emmerdale — sukavi2011 (@sukavi2011) November 28, 2023

David receiving a double whammy of revelations must be the worst birthday present ever! 😔 #Emmerdale — Shaky🌸🌼💖 (@ShakyWoon) November 28, 2023

Another fan said: “Poor David, actually feel sorry for him. Can’t see it ending well.”

A third viewer exclaimed: “David receiving a double whammy of revelations must be the worst birthday present ever!”

David leaves the village (Credit: ITV)

David’s exit from the village

Tomorrow night (Thursday, November 30), David realises that he needs to get away after suffering major heartbreak from both Pollard and Jacob.

With this, he says his goodbyes and drives off, leaving the village. But, will he be back in the future?

