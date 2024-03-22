12 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a proposal, a death threat and a wedding ruined

Emmerdale spoilers for next week include a proposal for Paddy and Mandy, a death threat for Pollard and Vinny, and Matty and Amy’s wedding plans ruined by Claudette.

Here are 12 huge spoilers from Emmerdale next week.

Will Paddy see sense about Mandy? (Credit: ITV)

1. Paddy’s friends and family rally round

With Paddy down in the dumps about Mandy, Liam tries to convince him not to give up without a fight. Marlon also steps in and tells Paddy he must lay it all on the line to win her back.

Then Tom gives him a boost to sweep Mandy off her feet. With food for thought, will Paddy finally act?

Mandy looks glamorous (Credit: ITV)

2. Mandy gets a makeover

Amelia wants to cheer Mandy up at the salon so offers to give her a makeover. Outside, Paddy is approaching the salon, but at the last minute he changes his mind and walks away.

Inside Mandy is all ready in her beautiful dress with hair and make-up.

Will Mandy accept? (Credit: ITV)

3. Paddy proposes in Emmerdale spoilers

As Mandy steps outside, she sees Paddy also suited and booted. He has come to fight for her heart. But as he gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him, will Mandy accept? Is a happy ending finally on the cards for these two?

Eric’s in serious danger (Credit: ITV)

4. Pollard hunts for evidence

Amit warns Pollard to stay out of his affairs, however despite being shaken by the encounter, Pollard has no intention of giving up.

Vinny manages to get hold of Amit’s keys and while he’s distracted Amit, Pollard breaks in. He searches for evidence and is chilled to walk past the spot where Rishi died.

However, Amit is growing suspicious of Vinny and realises something is going on. He storms home and Vinny desperately tries to call Pollard, whose phone is on silent…

Jai doesn’t believe Pollard’s accusations against Amit (Credit: ITV)

5. Pollard reveals all to Jai

Caught by Jai and Amit, Pollard lays it all out there and tells Jai what he suspects about Amit. But unfortunately, Jai simply pities Pollard and sends him on his way.

As Vinny and Eric worry they’ve provoked a murderer are they in danger from killer Amit?

Nate gives as good as he gets (Credit: ITV)

6. Nicky defends Ruby in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicky catches Ruby having a slanging match with Nate outside the shop and is seriously concerned when it leaves his mum unflustered. Caleb is furious when he finds out Ruby is alienating his family even more.

Desperate to keep the peace between his parents, Nicky sticks up for his mum. Later, he urges her to apologise to Nate to smooth things over between her and his dad.

Can Ruby get Caleb back on side? (Credit: ITV)

7. Ruby and Nate bond

Ruby does as Nicky suggests and Nate accepts her apology. They soon realise they have a shared bond over how hurt they both are by Caleb and Tracy’s affair.

Caleb arrives and is stunned to find Ruby and Nate happily chatting. However his hopes that it could lead to a reconciliation for him too are dashed when Nate makes it clear he’s a long way from being forgiven.

Claudette’s not accepting of Matty (Credit: ITV)

8. Matty and Amy’s wedding ruined by Claudette

Amy and Matty are excited as they select the Village Hall for their wedding. However when Claudette finds out Matty is trans, her reaction isn’t what they were expecting.

She forbids them from marrying in the hall as it is owned by the church. Suzy quickly steps in with new venue ideas, but Matty is shocked by Claudette’s prejudice.

More Emmerdale spoilers

9. Amy upset over Matty’s wedding plans

After Claudette’s reaction leaves him blindsided, Matty tells Amy he just wants a quiet wedding day. He tells her he wants to be himself, not a trans role model to other people.

Amy is disappointed as she tries to come to terms with Matty’s desire for a scaled-down wedding.

Tom’s behaviour gets more sinister (Credit: ITV)

10. Tom tracks Belle

Determined to keep control, Tom installs a tracking app on Belle’s phone. He then keeps her under constant surveillance.

He later brings home a rescue puppy, but Belle is not impressed. She refuses to give up her job to look after it, which infuriates him further.

Will Nate take Tracy back? (Credit: ITV)

11. Tracy kisses Nate

Tracy is upset and down in the dumps. She gets drunk and then kisses Nate. But he rejects her making things a whole lot worse.

Aaron’s not impressed with Liam interfering (Credit: ITV)

12. Liam confronts Aaron

Things are tense for Liam and Aaron as Liam confronts him over his lies to Chas. He insists he should tell the truth about his gene test results, but will Aaron listen?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!