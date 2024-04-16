Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Tom try to get rid of Vinny by setting him up with Gabby. But then sparks fly for him and Gabby making Belle jealous.

Meanwhile, Sarah starts work at the garage, much to Mack’s annoyance. Also, Will meets a face from his past and lies to Kim about it.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Tom continues to exert his control

Belle is shocked when she sees how battered and bruised Vinny is after last week’s attack. She insists on staying to care for him, making Tom fume with jealousy.

Still determined to drive a wedge between them, Tom finds a way to deliberately belittle Vinny. However, will it have the desired effect?

2. Tom’s new plan

Belle is suspicious when she later sees Tom bonding with Vinny. She wonders what her husband is up to, knowing there will be a reason Tom is being kind.

Soon Tom reveals his plan: he’s going to help Vinny find a girlfriend. Tom enjoys the process of finding one, but is Vinny really up for it?

3. Tom flirts with Gabby

After much thought, Tom decides Gabby would be perfect for Vinny. He sets about making it happen by getting them together for a drink in the Woolpack. But when Belle arrives she is uncomfortable by how much Tom seems to be enjoying Gabby’s company himself. Will this come between them?

4. Sarah starts work

Cain needs help at the garage and forces Sarah to work a shift. Sarah’s not impressed, but goes along with it, albeit in a strop.

However she’s soon fixing the car of a handsome customer and realises it’s not all bad. Sparks fly and Cain’s bewildered by her change of heart.

5. Mackenzie feels threatened

Charity is proud of Sarah for getting a new job and working at it. However Mackenzie is not so happy when Sarah suggests she’s going to replace him at the garage. Is he right to feel threatened by her?

6. Will’s keeping secrets

Will sneaks out to go to the hospital where he hears a familiar voice. He comes face to face with Rose, who he clearly knows from a long time ago. But who is she? And what is she to Will?

It’s soon clear to Kim her husband is hiding something. As she probes him, he doesn’t give away where he’s been. But there’s no keeping secrets from Kim Tate and soon she’s confronting Will about his lies. Will he reveal all?

7. Billy goes all in

Billy throws himself into his PT business. However things are shaky due to how much he and Dawn have to juggle at home.

Soon, Kim and Will find themselves agreeing to help with the childcare juggle so Billy can really give the PT business a go. But will it work out?

8. Rhona worries about Gus’s trial

Gus arrives with Ivy, and Rhona, Mary and Marlon are surprised. He assures them they can be part of Ivy’s life if he gets a lighter sentence. When Rhona hands Ivy to Gus, she is unreadable, but they agree to put Ivy first from now on. However, what will Rhona say when reading her statement in court?

8. Manpreet and Charles on the rocks

Manpreet is determined to put the spark back into things with Charles and starts training with Billy. But despite her best efforts, Charles still doesn’t seem interested

Feeling disheartened, Manpreet once again confides in Billy. But after a session with him, she wonders if a dinner date is the answer to her problems with Charles.

However as she continues doing Billy’s classes, Manpreet soon realises she has a crush on Billy. As she flirts with him, he’s too preoccupied to notice. But will she make a move?

