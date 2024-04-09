Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Tom lashes out and attacks Vinny, leaving him for dead. Will Vinny survive?

Meanwhile, Kerry has to come clean that she can’t pay for the wedding. Will it still go ahead?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kerry can’t pay

Kerry is desperate to get a second opinion on her necklace in the hope it is actually worth money. Meanwhile, Suzy is trying to track her down for payment for Amy and Matty’s wedding.

Kerry hides, but is soon cornered by Suzy. Suzy insists she has one last chance to pay up or the wedding will be cancelled. Can Kerry save the big day?

Meanwhile, as Suzy and Leyla set up the venue, Kim demands full payment. Kerry is desperate to get the cash, but it’s not looking good…

3. The wedding is saved

As Amy excitedly gets herself ready for the wedding, Kerry knows she has to come clean. She nervously admits to Amy she can’t afford to pay for it, bringing Amy crashing back down to earth.

Matty can’t believe it when he finds out the wedding is off. However suddenly Leyla takes a call from a mystery person and announces the wedding is back on!

Beaming Amy is walked down the aisle by Pollard as Matty waits at the end.

With the guests all in attendance, Matty and Amy say their vows in front of their gathered friends and family. But just who paid for the wedding?

3. Belle worries when Tom leaves

Tom is going away on a work trip and Belle is fearful being left alone after the ‘burglary’. Tom reassures her – of course knowing he has the puppy cam watching her every move so she’s never fully on her own.

4. Tom leaves Vinny for dead

As Tom watches Belle on the hidden camera, he’s furious to see Vinny arrive. Grabbing his keys he heads back home, however, Belle is not there. He locates her on the tracker app, but has no idea Vinny has taken her phone to fix.

Tom heads to the scrap yard and when Vinny arrives, panicking Tom hits him over the head with a paperweight and flees the scene. Will Vinny be okay?

5. Manpreet confronts Ruby

Wanting to have it out, Manpreet confronts Ruby face to face. But Manpreet is soon left worried she’s made everything worse…

6. Victoria worries for Jacob’s future

Jacob tries to hide news of a six week placement in Berlin from Victoria. She knows however that he’s turned it down in order to stay with her.

Victoria is then forced to explain to Leyla the reason Jacob hasn’t taken it. They are both worried the relationship is limiting his life experiences. Victoria then makes a big decision…

7. Charity wants normality back

Charity is finding the family’s changed behaviour unnerving. She soon talks to Mackenzie and insists she wants everyone to return to normal.

8. Billy’s plan derailed

Kim shoots down Billy’s plans to work as a PT. However, Manpreet encourages him to stand firm. But can Billy really stand up to Kim Tate?!

8. Victoria at Jai’s mercy

Now Jai owns part of The Hide, Victoria is at his mercy. And it’s not long before conniving Jai returns…

