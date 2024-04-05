Emmerdale: Tom staged burglary had a huge flaw, fans point out

In the most recent episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, April 4), Tom tracked Belle on his app and realised that she was socialising instead of coming back home to him.

He then trashed their house and lied to her that some intruders had broken in.

Fans of the soap have now spotted a big flaw in Tom’s lies. What error did he make?

Tom destroyed their home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom staged a burglary

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale saw Tom pick up his and Belle’s wedding photos after they agreed to look through them that night.

However, Belle told Tom she’d had to work later than expected but he knew she was actually at The Hide due to checking the tracking app.

Confronting Belle at The Hide, Tom pretended that he’d just nipped out to pick up a takeaway. He was fine with her staying out with her mates.

Returning home alone, Tom lashed out though and destroyed his home before telling Belle that there’d been a break in.

He then told Belle that he’d deal with the police and clean everything up whilst she got herself to bed. Belle was really shaken up by the ordeal.

Tom clearly hadn’t done his research (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot error in Tom’s lies to Belle

After Belle came home to find that her home had been trashed, Tom lied to her that he’d spoken to the police. He explained that there’d apparently been a spate of burglaries in the area.

However, fans have now noted that Belle should be able to see through this story as nobody else they know in the village has experienced any break ins.

One fan commented: “There’s been a spate of robberies in the area. Except in any of the other houses in the village.”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 "a spate of robberies in the area" none of them tried to break into the literal mansion at the top of the hill hmmm … suspiciousness…..

Another fan added: “A spate of robberies in the area, it’s a village… who else has been robbed?”

A third person shared: “”A spate of robberies in the area.” None of them tried to break into the literal mansion at the top of the hill. Hmmm… suspicious… maybe Belle could engage her one brain cell?”

Belle isn’t aware of Tom’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle figure out the truth?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week show the storyline having no signs of stopping anytime soon as Piper the dog goes missing on Vinny’s watch.

Tom then acts as a hero as he sets out to find Piper. But, did Tom do something to the dog? Will Belle see his true colours?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

