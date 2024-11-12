Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as special episode sees Moira undergo brain surgery

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, a special episode sees Moira have her brain surgery as Cain really struggles with the wait.

Elsewhere, Ruby’s dad makes an dramatic appearance in the Dales – and it’s fair to say that Ruby doesn’t feel the warmth in his presence.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Moira has her brain surgery

Moira prepares for the worst as she worries for her future. Cain has a bad time facing up to a potential life without Moira and struggles to cope.

A special episode of the soap will then see Moira go to hospital for her brain tumour surgery as Cain has an anxious wait to find out how it went.

With Moira on the operating table, Cain’s story plays in reverse order as Caleb finds him drunk… and with blood on his hands. But, what happened? And will Moira’s surgery go well?

Emmerdale spoilers: 2. Ruby gets an unwanted guest

Ruby’s daughter Steph turns up in the village next week, and Ruby’s ready to have it out with her after realising she was in touch with Helen.

Ruby’s not pleased to hear Steph criticise her parenting skills and ends up slapping her daughter. Steph then suggests that Ruby never cared about her at all.

Caleb admits to Chas that he doesn’t want to lose Steph again and tries to support Ruby when he hears her attempting to convince herself that she was a good mother.

Later on, Caleb and Ruby are stunned to spot Steph leaving the B&B with Ross. Caleb quizzes her and then offers her to be his business partner at the Depot.

Ruby and Steph seem to be getting closer to making peace over coffee but tensions are high once more when Ruby’s dad Anthony turns up, invited by Steph.

Caleb offers to hear Anthony out as Ruby wants nothing to do with him… But, he’s taken aback when Anthony gives him a mystery box for Ruby. But, will this help him to make amends?

3. Ross teams up with Jai for revenge

With Jai accepting a job at the Depot, Jai isn’t happy that Steph might be his new boss. He then asks Ross to help him get revenge on Caleb by stealing some stock. However, Steph soon questions Ross on his antics… Can he explain himself?

Emmerdale spoilers: 4. Pollard makes wedding plans

Pollard tells Brenda that he wants a Christmas wedding, presenting her with an engagement ring he bought at an auction.

Emmerdale spoilers: 5. Kim gives an ultimatum

Will hopes that he can have a mediation with Kim, but he’s disappointed when she offers him £100k to leave her life for good. Later, Will promises Dawn that all of her money troubles will soon vanish.

A hooded figure then tries to steal Kim’s car but she rumbles who they are and gives them an ultimatum. Who is meddling with Kim? And, will they get away with it?

