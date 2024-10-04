Fans of Emmerdale have blasted the soap following last night’s episode, which saw Moira Dingle stumble across concrete evidence of Tom’s abuse. However, Belle’s victory was short-lived – as Moira then grew confused and suffered a seizure, losing the evidence and forgetting what she had learned.

After coming into possession of Tom’s tablet, Moira was shocked to find it full of videos which proved Belle’s version of events. Calling Belle, she left a message informing her of a game-changing discovery.

Moira alerted Belle to her discovery… but disaster soon struck (Credit: ITV)

Back to square one

However, disaster struck when Moira jumped in her car to tell Belle herself. Growing confused, she abandoned the car and suffered a seizure, due to her brain tumour.

When she came around – with brother Mack at her side – she’d forgotten all about the tablet and the footage. This left Belle back at square one, and the evidence missing.

Fans were frustrated… and not just because Tom had come up victorious again.

Confused Moira lost the evidence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Moira twist amid disappearing evidence

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this disastrous turn of events. And many thought it was in bad taste using Moira’s brain tumour to drive Tom’s plot forward… not to mention doing a disservice to survivors of domestic violence.

“Emmerdale is bloody awful using Moira Brain Tumour in this Tom bs,” wrote one angry fan.

“I’ve turned it off. I knew the minute she had it that it would turn into a farce. It’s ridiculous and frustrating. Somebody let me know when this story line is over,” said another disappointed viewer.

“This is embarrassing! As a survivor, you’ve failed us with this dreadful turnaround,” said a third.

“A very serious storyline has turned it into a farce,” bemoaned a fourth.

Has the soap taken a wrong turn in its portrayal of these two very serious storylines?

