Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as raging Nate confronts Caleb and Tracy

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Nate is on to Tracy and Caleb when he reads her text messages. But as he confronts them in a temper, will he catch them out?

Meanwhile, Chas gets her test results and the diagnosis leaves her reeling. Can Liam be there for her?

Also, Cain has had enough of Aaron (haven’t we all!) and a brutal fight could lead to the end of Aaron for good…

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Chas gets her diagnosis

Chas has a hospital appointment and Liam is secretly pleased when she asks him to go with her. At the appointment she is told she has triple negative breast cancer. Shocked Chas vents to Liam about the diagnosis before asking him to leave her alone.

Paddy can see something is wrong with Chas, but she covers her pain. However Lydia also notices something isn’t right. Chas finally opens up to her. Liam overhears and is relieved she’s talking about it, but sad he’s no longer her sole confidant.

2. Mandy makes things awkward

Liam and Chas are awkward about their shared secret when Mandy pressures them to a double date. Will they agree and make it through the date?

3. Nate finds out?

Moira thinks Tracy and Caleb’s affair is behind them, but the cheaters just can’t keep away from each other. Nate, however, is growing suspicious and looks through Tracy’s phone. He finds deleted messages between the pair.

Nate’s then determined to catch them in the act and goes to Caleb’s followed by frantic Moira and Nicky. Caleb’s clearly got someone there as Nate approaches… Furious Nate bursts in raging at Caleb.

Caleb is shocked by the interruption, but has Nate caught him with Tracy?

4. Charity lies to Moira

Moira checks in on Charity who pretends she’s coping – but that’s not really true… Will Moira see through her facade?

5. Cain kills Aaron?

Cain is rattled by Aaron’s stolen car business as Aaron continues to flaunt the thefts. The tension between them grows as Aaron then steals Cain’s own car.

Aaron is taken in by the police for questioning, but later throws more disrespect in Cain‘s direction. It leads to a brutal showdown in the garage.

Cain gets the upper hand and pins Aaron down. But will he go through with finishing it for good?

6. Gus returns

Gus arrives back after telling Rhona he is feeling better. Rhona realises she has some explaining to do when Gus reveals to Marlon and Mary they’ve been in contact.

Marlon is soon concerned when it’s clear Rhona’s not prepared herself for Ivy’s departure. Can she let the baby go?

7. Cathy struggles

The Hope family continue to struggle in the wake of Heath’s funeral.

8. Jai’s horrified by Amit’s next move

Gabby tells Jai Amit has bought into The Hide leaving Jai fuming. Laurel is also not happy and it leaves Gabby with some serious making up to do. Can they build bridges and put it right?

