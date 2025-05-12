Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Aidan Moore wakes up from coma

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, John gets a right fright when Aidan Moore awakes from his coma at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Sarah faces a potential cancer diagnosis as she awaits biopsy results.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Mack feels guilty

Mack feels guilty as he awaits news on Harry who is currently on a drip in hospital. Moira panics that the farm will go under after she pays the bill for the slurry clean-up. And, the insurers won’t pay out.

Mack feels awful and breaks down in John’s arms, unaware of John’s own secret guilt over the situation.

With Moira cutting ties with him, Mack decides to pull out of being Aaron’s best man at the wedding. John sees how upset Aaron is over this and tries to put a plan in place to make everything right. Will it work?

2. Aidan wakes up

After visiting Harry at the hospital, John bumps into Cathleen who assumes John knows about the change to Aidan’s condition.

John hopes that Harry will be discharged from the hospital soon so that they can steer clear of Cathleen. But, it isn’t long before John’s left with an internal struggle upon learning that Aidan’s awake.

John then plucks up the courage to visit Aidan to see if he remembers their history together. But, luck seems to be on John’s side as Aidan is unable to talk…

And, Harry’s about to be sent back home. But, Belle Dingle is onto him and he has no idea…

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Belle’s suspicious

When Tracy goes to use Nate’s card but it gets declined, Belle helps her out before questioning Nate’s mysterious disappearance. With Belle wanting to go to Scotland to find Nate, she informs Sam and Cain that Nate never made it to his job in the Shetlands.

With the net closing in, John tries to persuade Belle not to go to the police and suggests that Nate doesn’t want them finding him. Belle realises that reporting Nate missing to the police might upset Frankie and Tracy and decides not to.

With Belle focusing on Aaron and John’s wedding instead, John then has another problem to deal with as he hears Moira say that the lake is being dredged due to the water contamination… Will Nate be found?

4. Ross and Mack go into business together

Mack spots Ross with some cannabis plants and wants in. He’s sworn to secrecy as Mack comes up with an idea to cover the cost of the farm’s fines. Ross and Mack then realise they don’t have enough cannabis plants though and turn to Plan B.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Ross and Lewis begin to bond

After initially rejecting Lewis, Ross decides to meet up with his half-brother again. Lewis then starts to get some more family secrets out of Ross before asking to meet Moira.

Moira crumbles as Ross introduces her to the long-lost son of Emma Barton. Her painful memories become too much.

Ross continues to bond with Lewis and is interested when he finds out that Lewis is growing weed. And, before long, Mack and Ross’ new business is in full force.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 6. Sarah awaits cancer results

Sarah keeps her fertility appointment at the clinic a secret from her family and asks Cain for advanced wages so that she can pay for it. Sarah’s excited as she attends another appointment with Dr Knapp.

During the appointment though, the doctor finds some inflammation upon examining her cervix. Sarah struggles with this alone, unable to tell Charity and Cain who are both preoccupied with other things.

A worried Sarah then goes to her hospital appointment alone as she faces a potential cancer diagnosis, waiting for the results of her biopsy.

Read more: Ned Porteous’ future as Emmerdale sets up Joe Tate whodunnit

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside