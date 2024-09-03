Emmerdale spoilers: Moira shoots Ruby as she hallucinates Emma Barton

In Emmerdale spoilers, Ruby Fox-Miligan’s life is in grave danger as she is held at gunpoint by a confused and unpredictable Moira Dingle. With Moira seeing visions of her old nemesis, Emma Barton, a gun shot is fired – causing a blaze to break out in the farm.

And, as Ruby is knocked unconscious during their struggle, both she and Moira find their lives hanging in the balance. Can Moira come to her senses enough to save herself and Ruby?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Confused by his wife’s actions, Cain punches Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Moira continues to spiral out of control

Cain is furious when Caleb tells him that Moira kissed Nate. He soon confronts Moira, who downplays the moment. Cain grows incredulous, which only incenses Moira – who storms out.

Cain demands answers from a confused Nate. When Nate is unable to satisfactorily answer to Cain’s wrath, he strikes out, punching Nate. Back at home, Moira is appalled to find out that Cain has beaten Nate up.

As Cain continues to rant at her, Moira slaps her husband. Confused and angry, he stomps off.

But what will unpredictable Moira do next?

Ruby gets more than she bargained for when she goes after Moira (Credit: ITV)

Hallucinating Moira holds Ruby at gunpoint

Ruby arrives at the barn, intent on taunting Moira. However, she quickly realises that something isn’t quite right with Moira, and begins to feel sorry for her as Moira ignores her jibes.

Confusion turns to panic when Moira begins pouring tractor fuel all over the barn floor. As Ruby tries to get through to her, Moira begins hallucinating – and grows convinced that she is seeing and hearing none other than Emma Barton.

Padlocking the barn door, Moira wields a shotgun at a terrified Ruby. She fires a warning shot, shattering a lightbulb.

This causes a fire to start, catching the barn alight.

Confused Moira pulls a gun (Credit: ITV)

Ruby’s life in peril as a fire breaks out

Panicked, Ruby tussles with Moira over the shotgun. During their scuffle, Ruby cops a blow to the head, and falls to the barn floor unconscious. Meanwhile, Moira becomes confused as the spark catches onto the tractor fuel, starting an even bigger blaze.

Moira stands frozen next to Ruby’s unconscious body.

Will she recover her senses enough to save them from burning to death?

