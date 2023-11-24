Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla suspicious as she inches closer to discovering Jacob and Victoria’s romance

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (November 24) reveal that Leyla comes a step closer to uncovering the truth about Jacob and Victoria’s relationship. This comes as Jacob and Victoria continue their relationship behind David’s back. But will Leyla find out what the pair have been up to?

Elsewhere, David continues to be oblivious to all the signs around him, blind to both Victoria and Jacob’s relationship and his dad’s struggle with Parkinson’s.

Meanwhile, Manpreet invites Pollard out for a game of golf as she and Jacob try to convince him to seek help for his diagnosis. Will proud Pollard get the help he needs?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Leyla knows Jacob is seeing someone… but will she figure out that Victoria is his mystery woman? (Credit: ITV)

Friday’s Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla is onto Jacob’s secret woman

As the family rally around Pollard, Leyla begins to suspect that Jacob has a new woman in his life. However, she is oblivious to the fact that Jacob’s woman is the older Victoria – and David’s own ex.

But will she figure out that Jacob and Victoria have been seeing each other?

Jacob keeps Victoria a secret (Credit: ITV)

Manpreet tries to get Pollard some help

Meanwhile, Jacob and Manpreet try to persuade Pollard to look into support groups for his Parkinson’s diagnosis. However, Eric remains too proud, and turns his nose up at the idea.

So Manpreet convinces him to join her for a chat and a round of golf. Can she talk Pollard into getting the help she needs?

Jacob and Manpreet try to talk Pollard into seeking help for his Parkinson’s (Credit: ITV)

David is in the dark

Meanwhile, David is blind to all of the secrets around him as he walks in on Jacob and Brenda’s conversation about Pollard – with Eric demanding that no one tell his son about his condition.

He also continues to be oblivious to the sparks between Victoria and Jacob. Will David ever realise what has been going on under his nose?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

