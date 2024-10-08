Emmerdale spoilers: Heartbreak for the Dingles as Zak dies and then a long-lost relative turns up at the funeral

In Emmerdale spoilers, the Dingles are left heartbroken when they learn that family patriarch Zak has died. And, as they hold the funeral, grief turns to shock when a long-lost relative arrives at the funeral.

But who is this new arrival, and what does she want from the Dingles?

Meanwhile, in the wake of Zak’s death, Moira decides to postpone a surgery date. Is she making a big mistake?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Cain is floored when Moira reveals that Zak has died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sad news for the Dingles

Moira suffers a seizure while cooking breakfast. Afterwards, she gets news from the hospital of an available operation slot.

But when Cain returns home unexpectedly, she doesn’t tell him about her operation news. As he goes from a shower, Moira answers a call from Debbie – who tells her that Zak has passed away.

After being told by Moira, Cain tells the rest of the family about Zak’s death. As shockwaves ring around the village, it’s a sad day for the Dingles and all of Zak’s friends in town.

The heartbroken family take comfort in each other’s company as the news sinks in. Finding Belle outside, Cain and Sam reminisce about their father, all shocked by his sudden passing.

The Dingles are shocked by news of Zak’s death (Credit: ITV)

The village says goodbye to Zak

The villagers gather on Main Street to wave Sam and Cain off as they head to Scotland to bring Zak home. As they prepare to hold the funeral, Chas transforms the Woolpack into a place for mourning.

Meanwhile, Matty questions Moira’s decision to delay her operation. Is she doing the right thing?

The village pays their respects to Zak (Credit: ITV)

A long-lost Dingle returns

At Wishing Well, the Dingles gather to raise a glass in Zak’s memory.

The next day, as the family hold Zak’s funeral, a long-lost relative appears at his graveside, leaving the family shocked.

