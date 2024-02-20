Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Ruby clashes with Cain

Our Emmerdale spoilers for next week can reveal that a furious Ruby Miligan clashes with Cain Dingle as Chas shares details of her cancer diagnosis with her scared and uncomfortable family.

Meanwhile, as the court case looms, there’s further conflict between Rhona, Marlon and Gus. But there’s an unexpected turn of events when Gus offers Rhona a deal.

What does he have planned?

And, as Nicola and Jimmy worry for Angel, Belle pops by to share her own experiences in a young offender’s institute.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Ruby takes on Cain

Overhearing conversations from gossiping Dingles in The Woolpack, Ruby demands Caleb tells her what’s going on. The Dingles watch as an argument brews between the pair.

Ruby and Caleb’s row soon escalates, and the commotion spurs Cain to intervene.

Caleb tries to move the argument outside, but stubborn Ruby won’t be moved. As the confrontation escalates, Cain catches a knee to the groin from Ruby.

Will Cain take this humiliation lying down?

2. Gus offers a deal

Marlon continues to support Rhona ahead of her looming court case. However, it’s clear that the pressure is affecting them both.

At home, April struggles with what her mother has done. Unable to face branding herself a criminal, Rhona tells Mary and Marlon that she plans to plead not guilty at the trial.

Later, Amelia catches April worrying about what will happen to Rhona. She is concerned when April gets on the wrong bus and tells her that she isn’t going to school.

Instead, April goes to Gus’s house to speak to him. Inside, she begs Gus to tell the police that Rhona is innocent – accidentally revealing that Rhona’s pleading not guilty in the process.

Gus drops April off back home, and is furious that Rhona has pleaded not guilty. He acts defensive when Rhona moves to see Ivy, and as he scuffles with Marlon, Gus falls to the floor injured.

Gus rejects Marlon’s apology for knocking him over, while April runs off. However, Rhona is shocked when he offers her a compromise – where both of them change their statements to work towards a not guilty verdict.

He suggests that he could give Rhona access to Ivy and cancel the house sale. Putting everything on the line, he leaves Rhona with an enormous decision to make.

But what will Rhona decide to do?

3. Chas reveals details of her cancer to the Dingles

Chas tells her family that her cancer was caused by a faulty gene. She reveals that Cain, Caleb and Aaron could have it too – and they are further rocked at the realisation they could pass it on to their children.

Chas pushes Aaron to make an appointment for his gene test referral. He’s left uneasy at her unrelenting pressure.

Later, Chas is supported by her female friends and family as they talk about her cancer – and how finding the lump early hopefully gives her the best chance.

4. Tom puts Belle in an awkward situation

Tom sulks when Belle gets a job opportunity from Suzy. Later, he tells Belle he’d promised that she’d talk to Angel about her own experience at the Secure Children’s Home.

While Belle is reluctant, he makes her feel guilty at the thought of saying no. Seeing Angel, Belle fills her in on the reality of her situation.

As Belle opens up about what other children in the SCH might be like, Angel’s fear grows. She worries that she’ll face similar mental health difficulties to Belle.

Walking in on the girls, Jimmy sees Angel upset and admonishes Belle. She flees, distraught, and upset to have had her past raked up.

She feels even more regretful when Tom denies that he made her speak to Angelica. She’s grateful when he promises to protect her in future.

But will Tom keep his promise?

5. Jimmy and Nicola worry about Angel

Following her experience with Belle, Jimmy and Nicola worry they’ve left their daughter unprepared for the SCH.

Is there anything they can do for their daughter?

