Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year as Belle proposes to Tom

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year have revealed there will soon be wedding bells in the village.

Or should we say, wedding BELLES?

Because despite the troubled start to their romance (and let’s not even talk about what happened last time they were together), and not one but two thwarted proposals, it looks like Belle Dingle and Tom King are going to make a go of it.

Leyla helps Belle put her plan into action (Credit: ITV)

On thin ice

Having turned down Tom’s proposal a while ago, Belle’s given food for thought when Chas encourages her to think again.

She’s determined to propose to her fella in festive fashion, but Christmas Day is also Belle’s birthday, and her plans are scuppered when big brother Sam drags her away for a birthday surprise.

Coming up with a plan

Determined not to let an opportunity pass by, Belle decides to come up with a new plan. She ropes in Leyla – wedding planner extraordinaire – to help.

And with Leyla involved we know it’s not going to be low key!

Torvill and Dean help Belle to propose (Credit: ITV)

Will Tom say ‘I do’ in Emmerdale spoilers

It turns out Tom’s a big ice dancing fan, and he LOVES Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean.

So the next day, Leyla takes a blindfolded Tom to an ice rink and helps him out on to the ice.

Belle gets down on one knee to propose to Tom (Credit: ITV)

Popping the question!

When he gets on the ice, Tom’s delighted to discover his heroes Torvill and Dean waiting for him! And Belle of course, who’s standing by ready to pop the question.

Aww!

Belle’s elated when Tom accepts her proposal (Credit: ITV)

Fanboy moment!

Tom’s absolutely thrilled by the effort Belle’s gone to and of course he’s quick to accept her proposal.

She’s elated that he’s said yes – though Tom’s the one who’s totally beside himself when Torvill and Dean skate over to congratulate them and he gets to have his fanboy moment.

Will the path to true love run smoothly for Belle and Tom? Only time will tell!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

