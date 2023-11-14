Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe plans to leave the village after discovering the truth about Mack and Charity

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Chloe Harris is set to have her world turned upside down when Mackenzie Boyd breaks the news their relationship is over.

Mack has in fact reunited with Charity, but he leaves this little snippet of information out of his break-up speech. So when Chloe discovers the truth she flips.

As she plots to take his son and leave town, can Mack stop her in time?

Mack’s not known for making the best decisions (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack dumps Chloe

Finally settling on Charity as the woman he wants to be with, Mackenzie has decided to break up with Chloe. However, when he tried she collapsed and was taken to hospital.

Next week he finally manages to end things and Chloe is shocked by his decision. Devastated, but hiding her hurt, Chloe dismisses him coldly. She then sobs on Amy’s shoulder.

However, when she later spots Mack and Charity kissing for all to see in the village, Chloe sees red. She runs over and slaps Charity.

Charity feels the force of Chloe’s right hook! (Credit: ITV)

Amy takes her back to the house, while Mack realises Chloe’s not as okay as she pretended to be.

As Charity hopes things will calm down and they’ll all find a way to live peacefully together, Chloe has something else entirely in mind…

The young mum wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Chloe’s exit plan

Revealing all to Amy, Chloe confesses she is going to run away with Reuben to France. That way Mack will never see his son again – the ultimate punishment.

As oblivious Charity and Mack settle back into marital bliss, Chloe puts the wheels of her plan into motion.

She books her tickets, but swears everyone close to her to secrecy. However Sarah spots the packed bags and Reuben’s passport and realises something is going on.

Sarah inadvertently tells Moira and Mack what she saw and they realise what Chloe is plotting.

Rushing out to stop her, can they get there before she leaves? Or has Mack lost his son forever? Will he live to regret choosing Charity?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!