Emmerdale spoilers for Boxing Day: John’s back with an agenda, Marlon fears the worst

If anyone thought Boxing Day in Emmerdale spoilers might bring a bit of calm after the Christmas chaos, think again. The village is still reeling, tensions are high, and trouble is lurking around almost every corner.

John Sugden’s shock return has set nerves jangling, Marlon can’t shake the feeling his nightmare isn’t over, Celia is plotting her escape, and Jacob is clearly far from happy. Peace and goodwill? Not so much.

Here’s what Emmerdale spoilers for Boxing Day reveal about the fallout from the festive season.

John resurfaced on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

1. John Sugden is back – but what does he want?

Christmas Day delivered a major shock when John Sugden resurfaced in the village – and it’s clear he hasn’t returned just to spread festive cheer.

John wants Aaron back, but the big question is how far he’s prepared to go to make that happen. He’s already lurking in the background, watching and waiting, and with more drama ahead later in the year, this feels like just the start.

With John back in Emmerdale, are Aaron and Robert really safe?

Marlon look concerned (Credit: ITV)

2. Marlon can’t shake his fears in Emmerdale spoilers

It’s been a year since April first went missing, yet Marlon’s anxiety refuses to fade.

As Boxing Day dawns, he feels a flicker of relief when Ray appears to have backed off his campaign against the family. What Marlon doesn’t realise is that Ray and Celia are quietly planning their exit from the village – with Ray dreaming of a new, “normal” life with Laurel and her children.

Even so, Marlon can’t relax. Deep down, he’s convinced Ray and his dangerous mother are plotting something else.

And as we know, he’s right. Celia and Ray may be leaving, but they’re not going without one final act of destruction.

3. April makes a life-changing decision

While Marlon remains in the dark, Ray and Celia’s escape plan comes with a devastating twist – they want to take April with them.

Boxing Day leaves April facing an impossible choice. Leaving Emmerdale means her life will change forever, but staying could mean exposing her family to more harassment and financial ruin at the hands of Celia and Ray.

April has decided she’s going. The hardest part now? Telling Marlon.

Jacob is still furious with Pollard, but has something else happened? (Credit: ITV)

4. Jacob’s bad mood raises questions in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere in the village, Jacob is anything but festive. After everything that’s happened over the past few days, he’s struggling to feel any joy – a far cry from the happy groom everyone expected to see.

Is he hiding doubts about his future with Sarah and their unborn baby? Or is there another family issue weighing heavily on his mind?

Whatever the truth, Jacob’s sour mood suggests more drama is bubbling just beneath the surface.

With John back, April preparing to leave, and Marlon braced for more heartbreak, Boxing Day in Emmerdale proves that the festive fallout is far from over.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!