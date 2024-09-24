Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur claims to have slept with John and Laurel flips

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Arthur Thomas’s lies land John Sugden in trouble when he claims to have slept with the older man. Horrified, Laurel confronts John in front of everyone.

This comes as Arthur discovers Laurel’s fling with Charles. Confused and trying to act mature in front of April, Arthur tells the massive lie – with his horrified mother in earshot.

Will Arthur come clean about his lies?

Read Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Arthur catches Laurel and Charles in the act

Nicola tries to uncover what’s going on between Laurel and Charles. Eventually, the full truth is revealed, and Laurel feels conflicted when Nicola asks her why the fling ended.

Later, Charles and Laurel talk about recent events – and decide that the responsible thing to do would be to call it a day. However, it’s not long before the pair give into temptation.

Unfortunately, they’re caught in the act by an appalled Arthur.

How will he react when he catches Charles and his mother together?

Arthur’s lies get John in trouble

Laurel begs Arthur not to tell anyone about her fling with Charles. Later, he tries to prove his maturity to April by flirting with John.

Then, he lies to April and tells her that he had sex with John. Overhearing the conversation, Laurel is furious.

On the warpath, she storms off to find John. Finding a bemused John in the Woolpack, she confronts her son’s ‘lover.’

Arthur enters, mortified as a disgusted John denies all allegations. As it all kicks off, Arthur lets slip about Laurel and Charles in front of a flabbergasted Jai.

How will Jai react?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

