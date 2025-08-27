Emmerdale spoilers next week: April attacked at knifepoint as Ray’s drug storyline escalates

Emmerdale spoilers reveal shocking scenes ahead next week as April is caught up in Ray’s dangerous drug plot. During a tense drop, the young villager is mugged at knifepoint, leaving her shaken and fearing Ray’s anger.

The ITV soap continues to push April into the spotlight with one of her darkest storylines yet — but could this attack be just the beginning of more trouble to come in the village?

Ray has control of Dylan and April (Credit: ITV)

April and Dylan are on a dark path in Emmerdale spoilers

After weeks of trying – and failing – to break free from Ray, Dylan had finally found the courage to stand up to his dealer. He told Ray he was done with dealing drugs and wanted a fresh start.

But then everything went horribly wrong when Moira discovered he’d previously broken into her farm and threatened Kyle.

Moira took her revenge with a pitchfork and soon Dylan found himself with no one to turn to again.

Pressured by Chas and Mandy, Paddy was left with no choice but to ask Dylan to move out. It was Ray Dylan then went to as he fell back into that dark world desperate for a chance.

April loses Ray’s drugs when she’s held at knifepoint

Next week, Dylan is feeling the pressure again when Ray tasks him with carrying out another job. April is so desperate to help her boyfriend and keep him off the drugs himself, she decides she will take on the mission instead.

That same day, April heads off to a carpark with a rucksack full of drugs.

But as she arrives at her destination April is approached by hooded man, who demands she had over the goods. Refusing to be bullied, April stands her ground. But when the thug pulls out a knife she’s left with no choice and is forced to give him the bag.

Shaken, April returns to the village and explains to Dylan what happened. He consoles her over the failed drugs drop and says he’s sure Ray won’t punish her for what happened.

But he knows otherwise and is sure they’re in for trouble. What will Ray say?

Dylan and April fear what Ray might do next (Credit: ITV)

Can Dylan get on the right track in Emmerdale spoilers?

April and Dylan know they must face Ray and meet up with him in the woods. April explains what happened and how she has lost his drugs.

With a debt now looking to be repaid, will Ray let them off? Or is this incident only going to drag them deeper into his dark world? Are April and Dylan truly in danger now?

It seems things look up for Dylan later in the week when Paddy finds out he never turned up at the hostel. Furious that he was bullied into kicking Dylan out, he stands up to Chas and tells Dylan he can move back home.

Angry Chas won’t allow Paddy to see Eve and demands that Liam evict them from his house. Will Liam take her side – or does he believe in second chances too?

