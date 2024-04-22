Emmerdale: Samson Dingle set to be ‘killed off’ after Sam Hall axe from soap, reports claim

The character of Samson Dingle has been in the ITV soap Emmerdale since 2006, with actor Sam Hall having played the part since 2009.

Over the past couple of years, the character has struggled to deal with being baby Esther’s father. He was also thrown into the centre of Lydia’s rape storyline as he worked for her rapist, Craig.

Now though, reports have circulated that see an upcoming storyline bring an end to the character.

Samson is baby Esther’s father (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Samson Dingle and his time in the Dales

Samson Dingle was born in 2006 after his mum Alice went into premature labour. Sadly, Alice died shortly after due to cancer meaning that Samson never got to grow up with his mum by his side.

In 2022, now a teenager, Samson’s ideas of going off to study were torn apart after he discovered that he was the baby daddy of Amelia Spencer’s baby.

Once Esther was born, Samson tried everything to get rid of Esther from his life. He even called social services on Amelia in the hope that they would take the baby away.

Samson also blackmailed Amelia’s boyfriend – Noah, managing to secure money from his trust fund.

In other recent storylines, Samson was also involved in Lydia’s rape storyline, taking on work experience with Craig.

Now, Samson’s days in the Dales may be coming to a rather tragic end if recent reports are anything to go by.

Samson’s days are said to be numbered (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Sam Hall axed from soap, reports suggest

The Sun has now reported that actor Sam Hall has recently been informed that his character Samson Dingle will be axed.

A source reportedly told the paper: “Sam had a meeting with bosses earlier this month where they broke the news.

“He has been left devastated. He’s grown up with his on-screen Dingle clan and they are all very protective of him.

“The fact that they are planning on killing him off means there’ll be no way back for him either.”

Emmerdale has declined to comment on the matter.

