Emmerdale: Ruby to turn into the next Meena, fans predict

Over in Emmerdale yesterday evening (Thursday, March 7), Ruby encouraged Caleb to ruin Tracy’s forest nursery presentation speech.

She wanted him to ensure that Tracy would never go near him again, proving his loyalty to his wife.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted signs that Ruby could be the next village serial killer after watching her lash out.

Caleb did as Ruby wanted (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ruby failed to control her anger

With Tracy’s forest nursery presentation getting underway at The Hide, Ruby hoped that Caleb would do as she hoped.

Last night, Ruby started questioning Tracy’s qualifications in front of her audience. Caleb then took things a step further and brought up Tracy’s past as a sex worker.

Unfortunately, Caleb’s comment caused Gabby to cut all ties with Tracy’s business as it was too risky for her.

Tracy was in tears after Nate lunged at Caleb, defending his wife. Later on, Chas visited Caleb and turned cold on him.

As Caleb then made it clear to Ruby that his new family was the most important thing to him, Ruby watched him leave the The Mill before grabbing a glass and throwing it at the wall in anger.

Fans have seen scenes like this before (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict serial killer twist for Ruby

After seeing Ruby lash out after Caleb chose his family over her, fans have now likened her anger to that of Meena.

They now think that Ruby could turn into the next village serial killer as her temper increases.

One person said: “Ruby’s personality is coming across like a mix between psychotic Meena and a bit like Kim too in terms of revenge strategies. I’m starting to like it.”

Ruby's personality is coming across like a mix between psychotic Meena and a bit like Kim too in terms of revenge strategies. I'm starting to like it #Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) March 7, 2024

Ruthless Ruby giving Mad Meena Vibes #emmerdale — Ashley Grace 🌺 (@Theatreluvvie12) March 7, 2024

Ruby gives off Meena vibes, she crazy #emmerdale — Eli 🌌❄️🪷 (@aaron_dingles) March 7, 2024

Another Emmerdale viewer stated: “Ruthless Ruby giving off Mad Meena vibes.”

A third person shared: “Ruby gives off Meena vibes, she’s crazy.”

Meena’s serving a 75 year sentence – but could Ruby fill her shoes? (Credit: ITV)

Is Ruby the next Meena?

Meena left a huge void when she was sentenced to 75 years in prison… which her fellow villagers are definitely thankful for.

However, could Ruby soon take her place as the next village serial killer? Who could be first on her hitlist? Caleb? Tracy?

