Emmerdale is on at an earlier time tonight as Coronation Street is dropped from the schedule

Emmerdale will air at an earlier time tonight on ITV due to rugby Six Nations coverage. The match means Coronation Street will also be dropped until next week.

The change comes as sport seems to be taking over ITV schedules. The soaps have been shunted about for the last few weeks due to the FA Cup and the rugby. And the misery isn’t stopping any time soon.

But don’t worry, we’ve got all the changes here, so you can keep up!

Bob is not in a forgiving mood tonight (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is on tonight, but it will be airing earlier than usual. The Yorkshire-set soap normally airs at 7.30pm on ITV. But on Friday February 2 it will be on at 6.45pm instead.

When it finishes at 7.15pm it’ll go straight into a France versus Ireland Six Nations rugby match. Kick off is at 8pm. Coronation Street has been moved to next week.

Emmerdale will air every day as usual next week, however on Wednesday February 7 it will once again be on early. It will air at 7pm then.

Eve and Chas are going away (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening in Emmerdale tonight?

After his showdown with Nicola last night, Bob is still struggling. He just can’t move past what has happened and wants Angelica and the Kings to pay.

Wendy is worried as he seems to have lost all hope, but can she help him cope with his loss?

Meanwhile, Chas is taking Eve on holiday. She is determined to spend as much time as possible giving her daughter cuddles and mummy time as she can while she’s still able.

The family gather to give her a good Dingle send off. Chas is left shocked when Mandy hands her a wad of cash from Paddy. Will she accept it?

Surely Sam hasn’t really gone off Lydia?(Credit: ITV)

Fears for Lydia and Sam

With Sam planning to go away to see Zak, Lydia is worried he is losing interest in her.

After she told Mandy she felt ready for sex with him again, Sam has insisted that’s not what he wants. But have they got their wires crossed?

Has Sam gone off Lydia? Or can they put the misunderstanding right before he goes?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!