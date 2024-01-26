Coronation Street is not on tonight and will only air twice next week – here’s why and when it’s back

Coronation Street is not on tonight as it is hit by more schedule changes. It will also only air two episodes next week, causing soap fans to miss out once again.

It’s all because of sport (of course) as Corrie gets shunted about to fit in football and rugby matches.

So when is it back? When can you next watch Coronation Street? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

It’ll be next week before Ed and Michael’s feud boils over (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street is not on tonight

On Friday January 26 Coronation Street will not air on ITV in its normal 8pm slot. It also won’t be available on ITVX.

Instead, there is more live FA Cup football. It’s the fourth round tie between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City kicking off at 8pm.

Corrie has in fact already aired three episodes this week – on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. However, next week will be different as only two outings will be screened.

When is Coronation Street back?

Coronation Street will air as usual on Monday January 29 in its 8pm slot. It will then show it’s second – and last – episode of the week on Wednesday (January 31), also at 8pm.

On Friday (February 2) there will be no Coronation Street on as it is the beginning of the Six Nations. It will see France and Ireland play in the opening match of the rugby competition.

Craig has made a mess of this, hasn’t he? (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street next week?

After the fire at the builder’s yard, Ed is taken in for questioning. Michael is convinced his dad did it, despite Ed’s desperate denials.

Ed does admit to knocking over some white spirit by accident, but insists he did not start the fire. Michael accuses Ed of an insurance job and Ed is devastated by how much his son hates him.

When Craig later confirms to Michael the fire was started by an electrical heater and Ed is in the clear, Michael feels awful. Can they finally make amends?

Tracy cheats! (Credit: ITV)

Steve and Tracy both want Tommy!

Meanwhile, Steve does not want to go to France to see Emma and miss the opportunity to be around Tommy Orpington. Steve does eventually go, but is frustrated to see Kevin, Tim and Kirk start fawning over Tommy and wanting to take him to the pub.

Tracy sends the men packing telling them Tommy is there to work – but it’s clear they’re not the only ones keen on his company.

As the banter flies between them, it’s not long before Tommy admits he fancies Tracy. As he kisses her, does she feel the same?

Elsewhere, Bethany is keeping secrets from Daniel as she works on an article. It’s clear all is not well as she checks her bank balance and keeps it hidden from her mum.

When her publisher in London doesn’t want the article, she tries Suki from the Gazette. But Suki points her in the direction of Chit-Chat Magazine. Will this give Bethany the lifeline she needs? And what’s really going on here?

Just what is Bethany hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Simon spirals

Having been sacked, Simon is hungover and lost. As Nick and Leanne try to convince Carla to give Simon his job back it all comes to nothing when she takes on Bobby instead.

Leanne overrules Nick and offers Si a job at the bistro instead, but when Bobby tries to persuade him to have a lock-in, can Simon really be trusted?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.