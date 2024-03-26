Emmerdale: Mandy kissing Liam was an ‘unexpected twist,’ fans share

In Emmerdale last night (Monday, March 26), Mandy kissed Liam in the Woolpack to get back at Paddy for his kiss with Chas.

With Liam on an awkward date with Ella, Mandy soon turned her attention towards the doctor herself.

But, this moment has now left Emmerdale fans stunned over the ‘unexpected’ pairing.

Liam tried to give Paddy some advice (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mandy kissed Doctor Liam

Last night, Liam tried to give Paddy some advice after he worried that he’d truly lost Mandy for good.

He urged him to fight for Mandy and do everything he could to gain her forgiveness following on from his kiss with Chas.

Liam then went off on a date with Ella, although he embarrassed himself with a joke that fell flat.

With Liam heading into the Woolpack loos, Paddy begged Mandy to give him another chance whilst also in the pub.

Wanting to get on the same level as Paddy, Mandy then spotted Liam coming out of the restroom and kissed him as Paddy watched on.

The kiss came out of nowhere (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans in disbelief over Mandy and Liam kiss

With Mandy randomly kissing Liam in the pub, fans can’t believe that the event even took place. And, it’s fair to say that Liam was left feeling the same too, if his ‘WHY?’ was anything to go by.

One fan wrote: “Mandy kissing Doctor Liam to get back at Paddy is one of the best unexpected Emmerdale twists I’ve seen in a long time.”

Mandy kissing doctor Liam to get back at Paddy is one of the best unexpected Emmerdale twists I've seen in a long time 🤣🤣👏🏻👏🏻 #Emmerdale @Reallisariley @emmerdale — Emmerdale 2dae (@Emmerdale2dae) March 25, 2024

Mandy kissing Liam! Got a good laugh at that tonight 😂 #Emmerdale — 𝘛𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘞𝘢𝘵𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘳 (@TwellyWatcher) March 25, 2024

Mandy and paddy are the best thing to happen to #Emmerdale, her kissing Liam and Paddy's reaction and face, pure comedy — OFFICIAL GFFCONTWITCH FS22 (@gffcontwitch) March 25, 2024

Another person added: “Mandy kissing Liam! Got a good laugh at that tonight.”

A third Emmerdale fan shared: “Mandy and Paddy are the best thing to happen to Emmerdale, her kissing Liam and Paddy’s reaction and face – pure comedy.”

Paddy proposes! (Credit: ITV)

Can Mandy and Paddy reconcile?

It may seem that Mandy and Paddy’s relationship is at the brink but Paddy’s desperate to woo her once more this week.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that later on in the week, Paddy ends up proposing to his girlfriend. But, will she put the past behind them and agree to the engagement?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!