OPINION: Emmerdale is about to make Mack and Aaron likeable again by pairing them up

Most of 2023 in Emmerdale centred around Mack Boyd fathering the baby of Chloe Harris. He even ducked out of his wedding to Charity Dingle to attend the birth.

Mack became pretty much the most hated man in the village. When he and Charity split up over it, he went crawling to Chloe and pretended he loved her.

But secretly he was pining for Charity and it became obvious when he saved Charity and not Chloe after a dramatic clifftop car crash.

It was an all-too familiar tale: Mack and Charity reunited, Chloe skipped town with his son in tow, Chloe’s dad kidnapped Mack, Charity killed Chloe’s dad in self-defence.

Now Chloe has gone and someone else is back – Aaron Dingle. In fact, Mack and Aaron are about to pair up. Something the soap should have done in the first place.

Although their most recent scheming sees them stealing cars together, what Emmerdale should have been bold enough to do is have Mack cheat with Aaron. The whole love triangle storyline would have been far better if it had been very, very different.

Emmerdale: Mack and his mystery lover

It’s all one big mess – but to be honest, the Chloe/Mack/Charity love triangle storyline was a disaster from the beginning.

And such a wasted opportunity.

Cast your mind back to 2022, when we knew Mack had cheated but didn’t know who his mystery lover was. Speculation was rife that he’d cheated with someone much closer to home than dull Chloe.

Aaron Dingle!

Mackron?!

Mack and Aaron getting together wasn’t an entirely outlandish suggestion. After all, before Aaron waved goodbye to the village (on that occasion), he and Mack spent quite a lot of time together, getting into all sorts of scrapes. And the chemistry between them was undeniable.

So when Mack sneaked off for his illicit bunk-up, the idea that it could have been Aaron he’d slept with, lingered.

Worst reveal ever

Eventually, though, the secret lover was revealed to be Chloe. Poor, boring Chloe whose only role in Emmerdale seemed to be as a plot complication.

And that was never more true than when she announced she was pregnant, thereby signalling the eventual end of Mack and Charity’s chemistry-free marriage before they’d even made it down the aisle.

It’s all been pretty predictable, boring and frustrating so far, right down to Charity’s complete personality transplant which transformed her from a woman to be reckoned with to a shadow of her former feisty self.

Even the ending was a damp squib. Chloe left with Mack’s baby and he staying in Emmerdale with Charity. He doesn’t seem to be bothered that his son has gone, nor that his wife is struggling with the fact she killed a man to save his life.

Now we’re left wondering how much better this whole sorry tale would have been if Aaron had been Mack’s secret lover.

Just imagine it!

Aaron’s return

Aaron came back to the village briefly for the anniversary episodes. But can you imagine the tension that would have arrived with him if he’d been secretly sleeping with Mack? Ooh!

Because we reckon that if Aaron and Mack had one secret bunk-up, they’d be bound to have another and another, and soon it would be an affair and Aaron would feel guilty because after all, he’s a Dingle and so is Charity, and Mack would be struggling to choose who he was meant to be with, and we’d all be WAY more invested in the whole thing than we are with what’s been on screen the past year.

We’d want Aaron to be happy after the heartbreak of his marriage to Robert, but we’d fear that him doing the dirty on Charity would mean a huge family bust-up (though Dingle v Dingle is always good value) and perhaps Mack’s cheeky personality would be endearing again instead of just pathetic and a little bit cringe.

Mack and Aaron team up again in Emmerdale

But have Emmerdale finally seen the light? Now Chloe has limped off somewhere else, Aaron is back in town and he and Mack are scheming again. Could this be the thing that saves both characters?

Aaron’s return this time has not hit the right notes either, in fact many fans called for his exit just days after he came back. They do not like the dark Dingle currently stomping around town making threats.

Instead they want loved-up Aaron – and could we be on the way to getting that?

Next week, Aaron and Mack will continue their car theft enterprise. They want to up things and get a better quality of vehicle and spot just the car owned by an associate of Kim Tate’s. The guy leaves his car to be fixed at Cain’s garage and Mack and Aaron swoop in to steal it.

As Mack lures Cain away, Aaron tries to fix the car enough to get it moving. But when Cain’s on the way back, will Aaron get away in time? And will the thrill if he does push him and Mack closer together?

Fans want it!

Fans have certainly spotted the renewed chemistry again: “Not watched in days… do I sense a bit of sexual frisson between Mack and Aaron?!” suggested one.

“It would be an interesting direction if Aaron and Mack got together as Charity is also bisexual having been with Vanessa before,” said another.

Someone else shared what they want to happen: “Mack and Aaron get together, Charity fights for Ness, Aaron goes back to the normal.”

“Mackenzie has always had more chemistry with Aaron than Charity. There. I said it. Also… ‘not that way inclined’? I’m sure Mack has hinted at various times over the years that he’s bisexual,” added one more.

Could an affair between Mack and Aaron in Emmerdale be just what these characters need to make them interesting again?

