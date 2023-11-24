Emmerdale fans predict massive twist as they share theory that Mack is Moira’s SON

Fans of Emmerdale have come up with the shocking theory that brother and sister Mack Boyd and Moira Barton may be much closer than previously suspected… with some wondering whether Mack could actually be Moira’s son.

The shock theory emerged as soap producers teased that a big storyline is on the way for Moira, and one which involves a big secret from her past. Could Moira actually be Mack’s mother?

Brother and sister… or mother and son? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans left wondering if Mack is Moira’s son

The theory emerged on Reddit yesterday (November 23), with one fan wondering whether Moira’s big secret could be related to Mack and his parentage.

“The storyline about Moira having a secret from her past. Could it be that Mack’s her son? The only way that could happen is if Mack has stolen her brother’s identity. If his real age is around 32 then it’s possible that she was 18 when she had him – that’s why she left home,” the Redditor suggested.

“A Scottish version of ‘you ain’t my muvva’… interesting,” another said.

The fan theory lives on over at Twitter (now X) too, with a number of viewers also wondering the same thing.

“Could Moira’s secret really be that she is Mack’s MAM?” asked one fan.

“I thought Mack was Moira’s son from the moment he turned up. But now I’m not sure because she’s kept it quiet for a long long time,” said another.

Is there any truth to the fan theory?

Things were initially quite frosty between Mack and Moira (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mack’s mother?

Mackenzie Boyd arrived in Emmerdale in 2020. He is the younger brother of Moira Dingle, who Moira left behind after being blamed for having an affair with their abusive father’s best friend.

Mack felt resentful, accusing Moira of abandoning him to his terrible home life. Mack enacted his revenge upon Moira by not telling her that their mother was dying until too late.

However, the pair reconciled their differences. Moira since gave Mack support through his relationship with Charity and baby drama that followed.

Mack’s age – roughly 44 – would make him too old to be Moira’s son, as there is only an 8-year age difference between the pair. But could Mack be hiding a dark secret – however unlikely?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!