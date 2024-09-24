Emmerdale: As John reveals Aidan Moore truth, is there more to the story?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 24), John sat down with Vic and told her the truth about Aidan Moore’s identity.

But, after what was expected to be a big reveal, we ask whether John is hiding some information back from his half-sister.

Who exactly was Emmerdale and how was he connected to John Sugden?

Aidan was in the army with John (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: John reveals Aidan Moore truth

Last night (Monday, September 23), Victoria was caught by John snooping about in his van.

She found an army dog tag with the name ‘Aidan Moore’ on it, but John kicked her out and failed to answer her questions.

Tonight though, John opened up to Vic and told her all about his connection to Aidan.

He explained that Aidan was a fellow soldier who served with him in Afghanistan.

Four weeks in, Aidan joined the squad and ended up being killed during a bomb explosion.

He died instantly, but John had tried to save him. He promised him that he could but he could not carry through with this promise.

John had held his hand when he died, hugging him and having to be dragged away from his body afterwards.

Do we know everything? (Credit: ITV)

Is there more to the story?

John claimed that Aidan was a friend in the army who he had failed to save.

He then decided to quit the army and live in his van, feeling as though he’d failed Aidan.

But, was Aidan just a friend? Some fans have predicted that Aidan may’ve been in a relationship with John… But, is there more to the story? Is there something John hasn’t told us?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you a fan of Kim and Will in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers