Emmerdale: Harvey Rogerson and Amelia Flanagan pose for ‘beautiful’ picture

Harvey Rogerson and Amelia Flanagan are best known for playing the roles of Leo and April in Emmerdale.

The child actors play each other’s half-siblings on screen and also have a great friendship off screen.

The two Emmerdale stars have now posed for a ‘beautiful’ picture together on Instagram.

Amelia and Harvey had a photo together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale star Amelia Flanagan smiles in co-star snap

Over on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, November 7), the Flanagan family shared a photo of Amelia and her Emmerdale co-star, Harvey Rogerson onto their feed.

The two actors could be seen smiling with their arms around each other, looking rather grown up.

In another photo, Amelia and Harvey were seen much younger, wearing fancy dress and smiling side by side.

Amelia could be seen wearing a fairy costume whilst Harvey opted for a gingerbread attire.

Captioning the photo, the Flanagan family wrote: “Where does the time go…”

Fans can’t get over how old they now look (Credit: ITV)

Fans in disbelief over ‘beautiful’ Emmerdale co-star photo

Emmerdale fans can’t believe how much the two stars have grown up, hailing the photo as ‘beautiful.’

One fan commented: “Awww what a wonderful photo of you two beauties. OMG look how grown up Leo has gone, time flies by.”

Another fan said: “Beautiful photo,” whilst another agreed: “Both as gorgeous now as they were then. Xx”

A fourth person wrote: “Omg, look at Leo, he has gotten so tall. And April is turning into a lovely lady.”

A final fan stated: “Gosh hasn’t Harvey grown?! They both have. Lovely little actors.”

Harvey’s grown up so much (Credit: ITV)

How old are Amelia Flanagan and Harvey Rogerson?

Harvey Rogerson and Amelia Flanagan have both wowed fans with how different they both now look in the two photos. But, how old are they both now?

Amelia Flanagan is one year older than her character April Windsor and is 15 years old,

Harvey Rogerson on the other hand is slightly younger, being 12 years old.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

