Emmerdale fans feel sick as Rodney reminds them he once dated Kelly Windsor

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, January 11), Rodney started chatting to Jacob about his past love life with Kelly Windsor.

Noting that he’d dated some older women in his time, he also remembered that he dated Kelly – a younger woman.

Emmerdale fans have now been left feeling rather queasy after Rodney’s nostalgic comment.

Rodney used to date Kelly (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rodney reflected on his love life

Yesterday in Emmerdale, Jacob was talking to Rodney about his experience dating an older woman.

Viewers will know that Jacob is currently dating Victoria Sugden – his dad’s ex-girlfriend.

Rodney then mentioned that has quite the track record of dating older women himself.

He once dated a woman who said she was forty. However, her son was also forty meaning that he had actually dated an eighty year old when he was only a young man.

After this, he did then remember that he had dated a younger woman once – Kelly Windsor.

Kelly Windsor was born in 1980 meaning Rodney was thirty-one years older than her when they dated.

Fans have been grossed out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans disgusted by Rodney dating history

Fans of the ITV soap have been grossed out after Rodney reminded them of his former romance with the much younger, Kelly Windsor. This was a memory they would rather choose to leave in the past.

One fan commented: “Rodney & Kelly???!!!! Ewww don’t remember that!!!!!”

A second Emmerdale viewer questioned: “Rodney and Kelly were a thing?”

Another fan wrote: “Oh gosh Rodney! Don’t remind us about you and Kelly!”

A fourth viewer joked: “Rodney does like a younger woman. Mainly coz there’s not many women older.”

Rodney loves to charm the ladies (Credit: ITV)

Rodney’s dating history

Rodney’s known for being quite the charmer and has dated many women during his time in the Dales.

In 2012, Rodney started a career as an escort, enjoying flirting with a number of women even behind his girlfriend Georgia Sharma’s back!

Rodney’s also fathered three children – Bernice, Paul and Nicola – as a result of his past relationships with Val, Maureen and Diane.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

