Emmerdale: As Kim is revealed as Will’s tormentor, what happens next?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, September 19), Will was summoned into the woodlands as his tormentor informed him that they’d abducted Kim.

Once there, Will was forced to dig his own grave before Kim turned up and revealed herself to be Will’s tormentor.

After that big reveal, what happens next for Kim and Will’s relationship?

Someone has been tormenting Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will’s tormentor

After kissing and sleeping with Rose behind Kim’s back, Will started to be tormented by a mystery person who ‘knew what he did.’

They demanded £10k to keep his secret quiet from Kim. However, they then started to send deepfake porn images with Will and Rose’s faces on before sending Will AI videos of himself too.

After Will missed the drop-off to help with the Dingle barn fire, the blackmailer then raised the fees to £50k.

Will then had to ask Caleb for a loan so that he could pay them.

Kim was playing games with Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim reveals her identity

This evening, Will turned up at Home Farm for lunch and realised that Kim wasn’t there. His tormenter then messaged him to say that they’d abducted Kim.

Will then made his way into the woods and was met with mannequin of Kim lying on the floor, pouring out with fake blood. A clock and a letter were also lying by its side.

He then went deeper into the woods and was met with a grave and a shovel, instructing him to dig. Hearing Kim’s voice come from the grave, Will did as his tormenter wanted.

However, when he got to the bottom of the grave, he found a coffin with his name on it. Inside the coffin was a walkie talkie with Kim’s voice beaming from it.

Kim then turned up and revealed herself as Will’s tormentor, pushing him into the grave.

What’s next for Will and Kim?

So, it turns out that Kim knew all along about Will’s cheating. She’s been playing mind games with him ever since.

But, surely Kim’s extreme method of revenge means that she’s not in the forgiving mood? Does this spell the end for Kim and Will’s relationship? Is there any coming back from this?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Cast exits, arrivals and returns

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you a fan of Kim and Will in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Visit our new website Emmerdale Insider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers.