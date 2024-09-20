Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan confronts Daisy over her feelings for Daniel 

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, things take a tense turn between Ryan and Daisy – could a split be on the cards?

Elsewhere Betsy reveals her huge secret and it has big repercussions, and Hope’s vaping habit is exposed.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Could a split be on the cards? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Ryan confronts Daisy

In Coronation Street tonight, keen to take their relationship to the best step, Ryan tells Daisy he’d like to spend more time with her.

He adds that if he moved in that would solve their problem. However, when Daisy is non-committal, Ryan tells her it’s obvious she’s still in love with Daniel.

How does Daisy react? Could this be the end for Daisy and Ryan?

Betsy opens up (Credit: ITV)

Betsy reveals huge secret on Coronation Street

Elsewhere on Coronation Street, following her shock confession earlier this week, Betsy breaks down to Carla and admits she’s done something really bad.

Lisa then arrives at the factory and Betsy tells her everything. Lisa informs her that they need to go to the police station. What has Betsy done?

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Dee-Dee accompanies Lauren to a meeting with the social worker. During the meeting, Lauren is informed that she’ll have to be monitored as she’s still under investigation for trying to abort her baby, Frankie.

Cassie makes a shock discovery about Hope (Credit: ITV)

Hope caught out

Also happening on the soap, Hope takes a drag on her vape in the school corridor. When warned by Jack and Sam of the dangers of vaping she refuses to listen.

Later, Cassie finds a vape pen in Hope’s bag as Hope begs her not to grass her up – but will Cassie do the right thing?

Elsewhere, Summer calls at No.5 with Paul’s clothes in a bin bag. However, as Gemma pulls out his favourite t-shirt, it’s all too much for Summer as she runs out.

