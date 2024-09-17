Coronation Street: As the net closes in on Joel, 4 theories on how he’ll get his comeuppance

In Coronation Street, Joel Deering has been at the centre of a grooming scandal for months, with several fans believing his comeuppance is coming soon.

Joel’s crimes were brought to light after it was confirmed he was behind the disappearance of Lauren Bolton. He groomed her and other girls before getting Lauren pregnant.

Afterwards, he tried to poison Lauren to get rid of his son. Now, ex-Dee-Dee, Lauren and DS Lisa Swain are determined to bring his crimes to light.

Fans think Joel will meet his end (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Joel’s wrongdoings

Joel has proved himself to be one of the nastiest villains the cobbles has ever seen, despite appearing as a good guy when he first came onto our screens a year ago.

Dee-Dee, despite being devastated after connecting the dots, is trying to take Joel down after she vowed to protect Lauren.

Teaming up with DS Lisa Swain, who is equally as determined as Dee-Dee, the double act are working around the clock together evidence. What’s more, Swain’s daughter – Betsy – was threatened by Joel after she attempted to blackmail him.

Now, fans are convinced Joel’s end is near and have shared a few theories on how it might come to.

Coronation Street theory 1. Ellie will reveal the truth about Joel

In Monday night’s (September 16) Corrie, DS Swain spoke to another one of Joel’s victims, Ellie.

Swain tried to convince her to make a statement to help Lauren and other girls who could be abused by Joel. At first, she refused, claiming Joel would kill her.

However, Ellie made her way to the hospital and saw baby Frankie, which changed her mind. Also, the solicitor used by Joel covered up his situation.

Dee-Dee later visited the solicitors and demanded that they abolished their non-disclosure agreement which Ellie had signed. The owner then had to give an official statement.

Due to this, a new case for Joel could be opened by police. She told Lauren and Swain and added: “This is the beginning of the end for Joel Deering.”

Could Joel meet the end through a legal setting?

Fans think Lisa could kill Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel theory 2. Swain kills him

Another popular fan theory sees Joel meet his end through Swain, who will go as far as to kill him.

One X user wrote: “I don’t think Joel will go to prison. They won’t drag a trial out for this storyline, he’s meeting his maker and his maker is this woman. I just have a feeling she’ll go all Clarice Starling on him.”

Swain and Joel have often butt heads over his professional proceedings. She has taken his betrayal particularly harshly, due to her desire to protect young women in her ‘care.’

Many believe this will be enough to make Swain switch up her morals and deliver a killing blow after uncovering all of his wrongdoings through interviews.

Dee-Dee is determined to bring Joel down (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Joel theory 3. Whodunnit?

Several people think Corrie have been laying the groundwork for a whodunnit storyline.

With Lauren, Swain and Dee-Dee teaming up to take him down, could one of the women make the leap?

“Random theory but is Joel gonna get killed with a whodunnit attached and the three women who hate him most will be in the frame?,” wrote a social media fan.

Who would deliver the killing blow?

Theory 4. Joel dies

Fans believe almost all clues point to Joel’s life ending. With the solicitor being previously let off due to lack of evidence, many don’t trust Weatherfield police.

A viewer of X penned: “I think Swain will shoot Joel dead. Cop mode on, she’ll do it to protect her women. (Carla, Dee-Dee and Betsy). I definitely think Joel’s time is up and he will be killed off!”

