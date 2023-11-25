Emmerdale fans demand Mackenzie Boyd is killed off after reporting Chloe to the police

Emmerdale fans are demanding Mackenzie Boyd is killed off after his disgraceful behaviour. The loverat has found himself in a hell of his own making this week after ex Chloe Harris fled the village with their son Reuben.

Viewers watched this week as Mack got a taste of his own medicine and felt the hurt he had put Chloe through. She left, seemingly for a new life in France, leaving Mackenzie distraught.

He even called the police to try to stop Chloe from taking their son abroad. But there was a twist when a furious Amy Wyatt stormed round to put him in his place.

She gloated how his police call failed as Chloe hadn’t left the country. That means Mack is powerless to bring his son home.

Pushed to breaking point, Mack took his anger out on wife Charity – putting their marriage in jeopardy. But now viewers are sick of the character’s constant cheating and whining merry-go-round.

And they want him axed – but in a permanent way. They are demanding that Mack is killed off in violent scenes.

One said: “I want Mack to be the one they kill in #Emmerdale.” A second said: “I need Amy to kill Mack!! #Emmerdale.”

A third said: “Hope Chloe’s father makes Mack squirm. He’s so selfish and me me me.” Another commented: “I’m so proud of Chloe for leaving, now it’s time for Mack to leave or better idea just kill him off.”

A fifth said: “I have a feeling how Mack feels right now, oh wait, I don’t, never mind. #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “OMG can’t believe Mac actually [expletive] reported Chloe? Hasn’t he done more than enough damage already?

“Shouldn’t he be trying to de-escalate everything not make it so much [expletive] worse. Maybe making a formal custody arrangement should of been his top priority NOT Charity #Emmerdale.”

Meanwhile Emmerdale bosses have teased a tragedy coming the village in the New Year. But will it be Mack who dies? Or will he find a way to reunite with his son?

