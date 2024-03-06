Emmerdale fans blast soap over Gail karaoke scenes

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, March 5), Gail took charge of the Woolpack and decided to host a karaoke night.

The episode then saw the likes of Gail, Mandy, Suzy and Vanessa have a little sing song in the pub.

However, these fun scenes didn’t go down too well with unimpressed Emmerdale viewers.

Mary’s heart broke during the karaoke night (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Gail hosted a karaoke night

With Chas getting ready for her upcoming operation, Gail took over the reigns of running the pub bar last night.

She decided to throw a spontaneous karaoke night, being the first to take to the mic.

Suzy and Mandy soon followed her lead, with Vanessa finishing the evening off.

Vanessa’s ex girlfriend Suzy was so impressed by her singing that she ended up kissing her. However, Mary watched on and rushed off to the back of the pub, heartbroken.

She’d been hiding her feelings for her younger friend and was devastated to see her rekindle things with her ex.

Fans weren’t pleased with the episode (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam soap for ‘filler’ karaoke scenes

With most of the episode having no substantial plot, fans of Emmerdale have been left unsatisfied by last night’s episode.

The karaoke scenes didn’t impress fans, with many viewers taking to social media to share their discontent.

One Emmerdale fan asked: “Is this episode the definition of a ‘filler episode?'”

Is this episode the definition of ‘filler episode’? #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 5, 2024

This karaoke thing is cringe and annoying #Emmerdale — OFFICIAL GFFCONTWITCH FS22 (@gffcontwitch) March 5, 2024

Aaron would rather stick pins in his eyes than listen to the karaoke….we share your pain Aaron, we really do. #Emmerdale — Mags W (@Margare16040532) March 5, 2024

Another person said: “This karaoke [bleep] is just the writers filling time up in the episode.”

A third Emmerdale viewer added: “This karaoke thing is cringe and annoying.”

A final fan finished: “Aaron would rather stick pins in his eyes than listen to the karaoke… we share your pain Aaron, we really do.”

Will they give things another go? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Suzy and Vanessa after the karaoke night?

Suzy and Vanessa kissed last night after Vanessa wooed her ex. However, Mary hasn’t yet made Suzy aware that she herself has feelings for her.

But, will Suzy and Vanessa give things another go? Will Suzy realise that Mary has a crush on her?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

