Emmerdale fans all asking the same question over ‘plot hole’ in Charity’s baby storyline

Charity Dingle is hiding a massive secret in Emmerdale, but fans have pointed out she’s not going to great lengths to hide it by shouting her mouth off all the time!

In fact, last night’s argument with Chas (Tuesday October 7) was so loud and so intense, it’s a wonder it wasn’t heard a mile off. It certainly should have been heard by anyone in the house – which fans insist should include Charity’s husband Mackenzie Boyd.

So where was he? And has Emmerdale just forgotten his storyline?

Charity was in an impossble situation (Credit: ITV)

Charity is keeping the baby in Emmerdale

After the confirmation Ross is the father of her baby and that it is not Sarah and Jacob’s child she is carrying, Charity felt there was only one option. Not wanting to destroy her marriage and her relationship with her granddaughter in one go, she decided to have an abortion.

She confided in Chas, who urged her to tell the truth. Charity refused and headed off for the termination. Only she couldn’t go through with it.

Chas was relieved and thought it meant Charity would be honest. But it did not. Charity instead said she was going to keep lying and pretend the baby was Sarah’s.

Chas pointed out she had to stop Ross asking questions. Annoyed Charity shouted she didn’t have all the answers. But was clear she would not break Sarah’s heart and end her marriage by being honest.

Mack is too scared to leave the house (Credit: ITV)

Fans all askig about Mack!

While all this was going on downstairs, fans were all asking where Charity’s husband Mackenzie Boyd was. Last week a big deal was made out of the fact he has not left the house since his kidnapping ordeal at the hands of John Sugden.

“Mack hasn’t left the house since he came out of hospital. How has he not heard that conversation between Chas and Charity?” asked on fan on social media.

Another one added: “Mack afraid to leave the house clearly is deaf. Another heated conversation between Charity and Chas hot on the heels of yesterday’s between Charity and Ross. Maybe the house is sound proofed?”

“Where was Mackenzie when this conversation was happening? I thought he wasn’t ready to leave the house the other day, so he has either got over that or he is great at keeping extremely quiet upstairs whilst listening to them both,” shared one more.

A fourth said: “Thought Mack didn’t want to go out the house so where was he when Charity was screaming like a banshee!!!! Upstairs hopefully!”

With Mack too afraid to go out and really struggling, just where was he? Is he so deaf he couldn’t hear all the yelling? Or was he fast asleep and didn’t stir?

Charity’s had a lucky escape if she’s managed to hide the truth from him after the shouting, she’s done pretty well so far!

