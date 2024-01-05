Emmerdale fans make 7 New Year predictions including a new serial killer and Moira being Mack’s mum

With the New Year having started, Emmerdale fans are looking forward to what’s in store for the villagers in storylines this year.

So far, the villagers haven’t had the best of starts to 2024 with Heath Hope sadly dying in a car accident.

Fans of the soap have now shared seven huge predictions for what’s to come for the rest of the year.

Steve Halliwell passed away at the end of last year (Credit: ITV)

1. A sad goodbye to Zak

Viewers will know that Zak Dingle actor Steve Halliwell sadly passed away at the end of 2023 at the age of 77.

Zak Dingle hadn’t appeared in many scenes prior to this for quite a while as the actor’s health in real life started to decline.

With this news, viewers can expect for the character to be written out this year with fans predicting an emotion goodbye to air for the character as Steve’s real life death is incorporated into the soap.

One fan suggested that there will be ‘a death storyline for Zak’ so that viewers can have a proper tribute to the actor and character. This one’s bound to be emotional when it does eventually happen.

Cathy had just lost her twin brother (Credit: ITV)

2. Cathy to leave the village

Cathy Hope has just suffered the death of her twin brother, Heath, after she went joyriding with him and Angelica.

The teens unfortunately crashed into a wall, with Heath dying on impact. Bob then blamed Cathy for Heath’s death.

Now, one fan has suggested that this storyline could be leading up to Cathy’s departure, writing: “What do we want to see happen this year? Cathy leaving the village?”

But, if she does go, how will she leave? Will she end up going to prison for the crash? Or, could she move away to live with her half-brother Scott?

But, aren’t they brother and sister? (Credit: ITV)

3. Moira to be revealed as Mack’s mum

Moira and Mack are brother and sister, or so viewers think. But, is their relationship as it seems?

Moira’s set to make a confession this year as she revisits her past to help a friend who needs support.

Now, a fan has theorised: “Moira finally revealed as Mack’s mother?” But, is this the big confession that Moira’s about to make to somebody?

Vanessa is bound to reappear soon (Credit: ITV)

4. Vanessa returns for latest love triangle

Michelle Hardwick who plays Vanessa has currently been on maternity leave. However, this leave is soon set to end with fans predicting the star will return to the soap for a huge love triangle storyline.

Fans have recently spotted chemistry between Mary and Vanessa’s ex, Suzy. Now, one fan suggested: “With Vanessa coming back I’m wondering if Mary and Suzy become a thing and will Vanessa turn to Charity for support and Charity will confide in her that she isn’t coping after the shooting.”

This could mean that Vanessa is torn between Suzy and Charity as she confides in her over Suzy and Mary’s relationship. But, where would this leave Mack? And, could Suzy and Mary actually get together? Will Vanity fans get their way once more?

Aaron’s back but will Robert follow him? (Credit: ITV)

5. Robert Sugden to return

Aaron recently returned to Emmerdale and is far from the person he was before Liv’s death.

He’s got himself in a lot of trouble, becoming angry and violent. He’s pushed everyone he loves away from him.

But, could his true love Robert Sugden soon return to help get him back on track? One fan seems to think so, stating: “I can see Robert Sugden returning this year.”

Fans reckon Scott will make an appearance for Heath’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

6. Scott Windsor to comeback

With his half-brother Heath having recently died, fans think that Scott Windsor could soon make an appearance at his funeral.

Scott is often mentioned in the soap, with Cathy having spent some of the summer with him last year.

So, it would make sense for him to return as one fan predicts: “I definitely want to see Scott return to see what he thinks about Heath’s death as well.”

Newcomer Ruby is Caleb’s wife (Credit: ITV)

7. Caleb’s wife Ruby to become a serial killer

It has been announced that Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum, Ruby, is set to make an entrance into the village.

With the soap no longer having a serial killer running around the village, one fan wondered: “Ruby Milligan becoming a serial killer?”

Ruby’s character has remained somewhat of a mystery ahead of her arrival, but could she have a few bodies in her closet?

