Emmerdale: Dingle family taking over Emmerdale is too much, fans moan

If you watch any episode of Emmerdale at the moment, the likelihood is that you’ll see Cain, Chas, Charity, Belle, Sam and their relatives on screen.

That’s because the majority of villagers at this point are connected to the Dingles in some shape or form.

Now, Emmerdale fans have complained that the Dingles are taking over the soap…

The Dingles are at the heart of the soap’s storylines (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: The Dingles are at the centre of the drama

The Dingle family is so big that it finds itself wrapped up in many Emmerdale storylines at the moment.

Chas is struggling to deal with her recent breast cancer diagnosis, Lydia is trying to save her marriage to Sam after being victim to Craig’s rape, Charity is suffering with PTSD… and the list doesn’t stop there.

Asides from the Dingles, there are a few other storylines in the works on the soap too. The Kings are preparing for Angelica’s sentencing, and Bob is grieving the loss of Heath Hope.

But, has the soap become too Dingle-focused? Do the soap’s other families deserve more attention?

Emmerdale’s Charity is looking upset outside (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans blast soap for Dingle heavy scenes

Back in the day when the soap first aired, attention was given to other families in the ITV soap. The Tates and Sugdens ruled the village, but now hardly any members of those families remain…

Fans have now shared their concerns about the Dingle takeover and have begged the soap to incorporate other families into current storylines too.

One fan commented: “Now, I love the Dingles, but why is Emmerdale just focusing on keeping them and happily letting the others go extinct? It’s not very often one of the Dingles is written out.”

Another replied: “I agree. The show is obsessed with them, treats them like superiors, and overuses them. I think that’s why they don’t create new families. And even the new characters that appear are linked to the Dingles or end up joining them, like Nate, Nick, Caleb, Mack, and so on.”

A third person said: “I agree! The Dingles are great characters but they’ve pretty much taken over the majority of the show’s focus.”

A final fan shared: “I like the Dingles in small doses but they’re on too much sometimes. I think they should start to use the kids more now they are getting older, Kyle, April, Arthur, Elliot etc. Emmerdale has some of the best child or young people actors of any of the soaps, and I’ve always thought so.”

The Dingles need a rest (Credit: ITV)

Will the Dingles get a break?

The poor Dingles have been going through some hard times and this shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Some happiness needs to arrive for the family, surely? But, will any of the family get a break from tragedy and misery?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

