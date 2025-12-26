Emmerdale’s deadliest year yet: Every heartbreaking death and loss in 2025 so far

2025 has been utterly brutal for the residents of Emmerdale, with tragedy and death hitting the village again and again. Fans have watched a string of devastating losses unfold – and for the women of the Dales in particular, it’s been a year to forget.

Out of seven major fatalities, five have been female, with the Valentine’s Day limo crash alone wiping out three much-loved characters. Even the arrival of new life, usually a source of hope, brought only heartbreak this year. It’s little wonder viewers are still reeling.

Here’s a look back at every loss that’s rocked Emmerdale in 2025 – and the one exit that didn’t exactly leave us in tears.

April suffered a huge trauma having a stillborn baby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale births in 2025: Rebecca Windsor

There has only been one baby born in Emmerdale this year – and her story ended in tragedy.

Rebecca Windsor was stillborn after her 15-year-old mum April went into premature labour while living on the streets. April ran away from home at Christmas 2024, but viewers only learned weeks later that she was homeless – and pregnant.

On the morning of February 4, April’s waters broke. Alone and terrified, she begged passing strangers for help, but no one stopped. She made her way to a local gym and gave birth in a toilet cubicle. Her baby girl was sadly stillborn.

April was found by police the following day and taken to hospital, where she was reunited with her dad Marlon. She later explained she’d fallen pregnant after meeting a boy at a party and ran away because she couldn’t face telling her family.

Weeks later, April registered her baby’s birth and named her Rebecca, in memory of a woman who had shown her kindness while she was living rough.

Emmerdale deaths in 2025: Becca

Becca was the young woman April befriended while homeless. Her death occurred on January 2, but was revealed in a flashback episode aired on February 4.

After running away, April met Becca in a squat in Leeds, where she was living alongside Dylan. They took April in, taught her how to survive, and Becca promised to look after her.

That promise ended in horror when Becca was fatally stabbed by a thug who had stolen from her. She died in April’s arms, leaving the teen wracked with guilt. When April later lost her own baby, she named her Rebecca in Becca’s honour.

Henry Moore

Henry only appeared in two episodes, but his impact was huge.

An elderly patient waiting in A&E at Hotten General with chest pains, Henry was clearly unwell but still took time to comfort others. He struck up a bond with Cain Dingle, who was reminded of his late father Zak.

Trainee doctor Jacob was assigned to Henry but stepped away briefly – and Henry died quietly of heart failure in the waiting room. Jacob was left devastated by guilt, though his boss reassured him Henry’s death had been peaceful.

No one was sad to see Anthony dead (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale deaths in 2025: Anthony Fox

Anthony Fox’s death sat at the centre of a gripping whodunnit. Nine villagers were suspects, all with reasons to want Anthony gone. The truth was finally revealed: Ruby had killed him, suffocating her abusive father in the Depot as revenge for the horrific abuse he’d inflicted on her.

John Sugden helped cover up the crime, disposing of Anthony’s body. For months, fans questioned whether Anthony was really dead – until Caleb discovered his remains, confirming his fate.

Ruby is still free. For now.

Who died in the Emmerdale limo crash?

Valentine’s Day ended in horror when a limo plunged into an icy lake, killing three women.

Suzy perished in the lake limo crash (Credit: ITV)

Suzy Merton

Suzy died instantly after hitting her head during the crash. Her body went down with the limo and was later recovered. Vanessa was left heartbroken – though it later emerged Suzy had been planning to leave her and had shared a secret kiss with Mary just hours before her death.

Leyla also lost her life (Credit: ITV)

Leyla Harding

Leyla’s death hit fans especially hard. After 16 years on the show, the character was killed when she was impaled by a shard of ice in the crash. Kerry dragged her across the frozen lake, but Leyla later died in the ambulance.

In a devastating twist, Jacob discovered his mum’s body in the morgue. Leyla’s story ended with a surprise voiceover at her own funeral – a fitting farewell to a much-loved character.

Amy’s death was a tragedy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Amy Barton

Amy survived the crash itself but fell through the ice while escaping. She developed severe hypothermia and later suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital.

Amy left behind husband Matty, son Kyle and mum Kerry. Actress Natalie Ann Jamieson later described the exit as “iconic”, though she admitted she hadn’t wanted to leave.

Anya’s death hit Bear hard in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale deaths in 2025: Anya

Anya’s storyline was one of the darkest of the year. She was trafficked by Celia and Ray and forced to work as a slave on their farm. When Anya fell seriously ill, Bear begged Ray to get her help. Ray refused, citing her immigration status.

By the time Ray relented, it was too late. Anya died – and in a final act of cruelty, Celia forced Bear to dig his own friend’s grave.

Kim’s horse killed Craig and is now dead too (Credit: ITV)

Ice

The final loss of 2025 was Kim Tate’s beloved horse, Ice. While Kim was riding him, Ice was caught in a snare and shattered his leg. With no hope of recovery, Joe Tate made the decision to have him put to sleep.

Kim was devastated – and furious – especially after discovering Lydia and Sam were responsible due to an illegal shooting party on her land. She’s since shut everyone out as she grieves.

From stillbirths and murders to crashes and quiet deaths, 2025 has been relentless for Emmerdale. And with the year not yet over, fans can only hope the Dales are due a little mercy next – but it’s unlikely!

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!