Emmerdale: Charity needs to leave Mack for good after therapy sessions, fans beg

During last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday, March 11), Charity attended a therapy session in a bid to get support for her PTSD.

After the session, she decided to wander out of her house whilst Mack was unaware of her departure.

Now, Emmerdale fans have demanded that Charity will leave Mack for good after her therapy.

Charity opened up about her traumas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity attended therapy

Yesterday evening, Charity attended a session with her therapist but initially struggled to open up.

After taking a quick toilet break in a bid to shorten the session, Charity returned and spoke about the dog she had growing up.

She then revealed her upset at finding out that her dad had put the dog to sleep. This conversation enabled her to open up about her upbringing and her relationship with her own children.

After the session, Charity went home and struggled to listen to Mack chatting about nonsense, as she battled through her trauma alone.

Whilst Mack was running a bath upstairs, Charity then left the house without telling him.

Fans want better for Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand that Charity breaks up with Mack

Mack and Charity have been through a hard time as of late and Emmerdale fans have failed to get behind the couple for some time.

With Charity attending therapy, fans now hope that these sessions will cause Charity to wake up and end things with Mack for good.

One person commented: “I’m REALLY hoping, with the help of therapy, Charity decides to walk away from Mack and be brave enough to do it on her own and do it because she loves herself and her self respect is back. That would be such a positive message to women and a nice end to her marriage.”

Another fan added: “I hope Charity comes out of this and dumps Mack’s ass.”

A third Emmerdale fan begged: “Kerry and Chas. Mack is [bleep]. He ignored Charity’s distress for months and now he’s going to be there? Split them up [BLEEP].”

Mack tracks Charity down (Credit: ITV)

Will Charity and Mack split up?

Tonight (Tuesday, March 12), Mack realises that Charity has gone missing and heads out to find her.

He then finds her with her car broken down at the side of a road. But, can he support Charity through her trauma? Or, is this the end of the road for the couple?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Should Mack and Charity split up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!