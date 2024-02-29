Emmerdale: Charity and Cain love reunion called for by besotted fans

Recently in Emmerdale, Charity stabbed her husband Mack after suffering a PTSD episode and thinking that he was a threat.

In the aftermath of this attack on Mack, Cain has been supporting Charity with her mental health struggles.

Now, Emmerdale fans have noticed that chemistry is still evident and want Charity and Cain back together.

Charity opened up to Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain has been supporting Charity

Emmerdale viewers will know that Charity recently stabbed her husband, Mack, during a PTSD episode.

Triggered by thoughts of Harry, Charity thought that she was under threat and woke up in the night and injured her husband.

With Mack lying in hospital, Cain has been supporting his cousin and former ex through her PTSD journey.

He’s been looking after her whilst also encouraging her to get some professional help for her mental health struggles.

Last night (Wednesday, February 28), Cain and Charity went on a walk in the woods and had a heart to heart, leading fans to pick up on their chemistry.

Fans are reminiscing on the good times (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans hope for Charity and Cain reunion

With Charity and Cain spending some quality time together, fans have spotted that the ex lovers still have some chemistry. They now want them back together.

One fan commented: “You cannot deny these two have such strong chemistry. I’m glad Cain is there for her.”

Another said: “I’m sorry but I want Charity and Cain together again.”

im sorry but i want charity and cain together again #Emmerdale — broden (taylors version) (@taylorenderss) February 28, 2024

I love Cain and charity scenes 🥲♥️ I think they work perfectly together #Emmerdale — SG (@SG902110) February 28, 2024

Cain has more chemistry with Charity He's also the one person she listens to #Emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt 🐄 🐄🐄 (@penniless_poet) February 28, 2024

A third person praised: “I love Cain and Charity scenes. I think they work perfectly together.”

A final viewer finished: “Cain has more chemistry with Charity. He’s also the one person she listens to.”

Cain is currently with Moira… (Credit: ITV)

Will Cain and Charity ever reunite?

Cain is currently still married to Moira but always comes to his cousin Charity’s aid when she needs him.

But, with Charity and Mack’s relationship having seen better days, will she continue to turn to Cain for comfort? Will Charity and Cain ever reconnect romantically?

