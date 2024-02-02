Emmerdale: Cathy deserves to be punished for joyriding, fans demand

Yesterday in Emmerdale (Thursday, February 1), Cathy Hope’s charges were dropped as Brenda shared the good news with Nicola.

Nicola was delighted and foolishly thought that Angelica’s charges would also be dropped.

Emmerdale fans can’t believe that Cathy’s been let off lightly and still want her to be punished.

Emmerdale: Cathy’s charges were dropped

Yesterday evening in the Dales, Nicola and Jimmy feared for Angelica as she went to her court hearing.

Before they went, Brenda informed them that Cathy’s charges had been dropped. Nicola then thought that Angelica’s charges would also be dropped.

After court, Angelica’s parents sat her down and explained how serious things were about to become.

Angelica was shocked to learn that she would be given a custodial sentence and would likely be sent away for detention for years.

Nicola then spoke to Bob and begged him to help Angelica out as she couldn’t face losing her daughter. Bob couldn’t believe that Nicola had the audacity to ask him this.

Emmerdale fans want Cathy to suffer the consequences of her actions

After hearing that Cathy’s charges have been dropped, fans of Emmerdale have now complained that Cathy should still be punished for joyriding. Whilst Angelica was the one to crash the car, Cathy still took the car in the first place and started illegally joyriding.

One fan complained: “I don’t get it. Cathy gets off scott free, yet Angelica gets sentenced. None of this would’ve happened if she hadn’t taken the car. Plus she has done other things prior to this like using Wendy’s credit card.”

I don't get it. Cathy gets off scott free, yet Angelica gets sentence. None of this wouldn't have happened if she hadn't taken the car. Plus she has done other things prior to this like using Wendy's Credit card. #emmerdale — Jamal (@Jamal06122771) February 1, 2024

Absolutely ridiculous that Cathy has walked away with no charges. She instigated the whole taking of the car. Stole keys, drove and let some one else drive. She’s more to blame than angel #emmerdale — inners76 (@ginski67) February 1, 2024

Right, Angel was responsible but Cathy STOLE the car in the first place. She is ultimately the reason why Heath is dead. If she'd have copped herself on and not stole a car, he'd be alive – HOW she got away with it is beyond me #emmerdale — Emma Carroll 💙💛🐱🐶 she/her (@McsEmma) February 1, 2024

Another person said: “Absolutely ridiculous that Cathy walked away with no charges. She instigated the whole taking of the car, stole keys, drove and let someone else drive. She’s more to blame than Angel.”

A third viewer agreed: “Right, Angel was responsible but Cathy STOLE the car in the first place. She is ultimately the reason why Heath is dead. If she’d have copped herself on and not stole a car, he’d be alive – HOW she got away with it is beyond me.”

What will happen to Angelica?

Coming up, Angelica gets a visit from the Youth Justice Worker as she prepares to go over what happened when Heath died.

But, will the judge go lightly on Angelica? Or, is she about to go to a youth detention centre for her crimes?

