Emmerdale: Belle needs to end things with Tom, fans demand

Tom King told Belle Dingle last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, January 16), that he’d booked for them to have their wedding on February 15th.

Belle was rather taken aback to discover that Tom had gone ahead and chosen a date without consulting her first.

Emmerdale fans are now all warning Belle to end her relationship and to not go through with the wedding.

Tom set a date (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom and Belle are planning their wedding

Viewers will know that when Tom first proposed to Belle last year, she rejected him as she didn’t feel like it was the right time to get engaged.

Tom then lashed out and pushed Belle, causing her to hit her head off the table.

With things back on track, Belle proposed to Tom at Christmas with the help of ice skating legends, Torvill and Dean.

Since then, Tom’s been pushing Belle to set a date for the wedding but she hasn’t felt the need to rush things.

Last night, Belle was stunned when Tom told her that he’d set a date for the 15th of February, without checking it over with her first.

Fans fear that Tom is controlling Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans send out huge warning to Belle over wedding

Since the initial proposal, Emmerdale fans have been concerned that a domestic abuse storyline is in the works for Belle and Tom.

They’ve now taken to social media to warn Belle off Tom, as he does everything in his power to make sure that he gets wed to her.

One Emmerdale fan wrote: “Personally, Belle, run for the valley. Tom is no good.”

Personally Belle run for the valley Tom is no good #Emmerdale — Yvonne 💙 (@Momrocks50) January 16, 2024

#Emmerdale. I’ve said it before but that Tom is sinister. Call the whole thing off Belle. — Sparkysue 👽👾🛸 (@sparkysue) January 16, 2024

I still think Tom will go all controlling over belle. Not talking through the wedding day and doing it very quickly. Just seems strange. #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 16, 2024

Another person commented: “I’ve said it before but that Tom is sinister. Call the whole thing off Belle.”

A third viewer added: “I still think Tom will go all controlling over Belle. Not talking through the wedding day and doing it very quickly. Just seems strange.”

Tom is said to be ‘the love of Belle’s life’ (Credit: ITV)

Is Belle in danger?

Belle Dingle actress Eden Taylor-Draper recently told Entertainment Daily! and other media that happiness is in store for Belle and Tom, shutting down domestic abuse storyline rumours.

Speaking about the first proposal scenes, Eden said: “From that moment on they’ve been on a good path.

It was a freak incident. It shows how good of a person Belle is that she was able to forgive him for that.

It’s one of those things where she’s very quickly forgotten that.”

She then shared that Tom is the ‘love of Belle’s life.’

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Is there something dodgy about Tom? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!