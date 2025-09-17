Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper’s ‘pride’ in her ‘beautiful’ sister after inspiring cancer milestone

Emmerdale actress Eden Taylor-Draper has shared heartfelt words for her “beautiful” sister following an incredible cancer milestone, celebrating her strength and inspiring journey.

Francesca Taylor-Draper is the younger sister of the Belle Dingle star. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was just 14 years old.

Eden has spoken openly in the past about Francesca’s treatment including chemotherapy. But now the 21-year-old is celebrating a huge milestone in her journey.

Eden shared her sister’s story (Credit: @swedentd/Instagram)

Emmerdale star Eden Taylor-Draper shares ‘pride’ in her sister

Francesca has reached five years cancer free. Eden, who has played Belle Dingle in Emmerdale since 2005, has taken to Instagram to praise her younger sister after she reached the major milestone.

Francesca uploaded a post recalling her cancer battle. She wrote: “From 97% of my blood being cancerous, undergoing 2 years of chemotherapy to now, 5 years cancer free!”

She then heaped praise on the Teenage Cancer Trust, writing: “I was treated on a @teenage_cancer ward. Teenage Cancer Trust is a charity that receives no government funding. The difference they make for all young people going through cancer treatment is incredible, but it is only possible with the generosity of the public. If you can donate, please do. I feel the benefits of their impact every single day.”

Eden shared Francesca’s post, adding the message: “My beautiful sister. So proud & so grateful @teenage_cancer.”

Francesca’s cancer story

Francesca was given the all-clear in 2020 and a year later appeared on Lorraine with Eden. Together they revealed the cancer battle.

Eden said: “It was so tough to see someone you love so much and so tiny go through all of that and as much as you’re there supporting them, you can’t fix it and you can’t help.”

Speaking about the diagnosis, Eden said everyone at Emmerdale was “amazing”. She added: “I was just in shock. They gave me a month off, so while Ches was in intensive chemo, I could be there. They’re amazing.”

Francesca added: “I had acute lymphoblastic lymphoma which is a form of blood cancer. At the time of my diagnosis, my cancerous cells were at 97 per cent. So there was only three per cent of my blood that was classed as healthy.

“I felt tired and I lost quite a bit of weight. But the most telling thing was I was having these really bad leg pains, like excruciating to the point where I couldn’t walk.”

Francesca shared that she also suffered mentally. She said: “Being a teenage girl is hard anyway, and adding cancer to that, I think my mental health took a massive toll.

“Everyone is affected by it. It wasn’t just me. I saw my family get so upset about it and I think you don’t want to feel like a burden…”

Francesca lost her hair and even caught sepsis while receiving treatment, but is now celebrating five years of being cancer free.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Liam’s health battle