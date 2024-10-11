EastEnders: Who is Joe Wicks star Paul Nicholls? Inside his eventful life off-screen, from Thailand accident to stroke and drug addiction

EastEnders fans were treated with a cameo from Paul Nicholls character Joe Wicks last night (Thursday, October 10), as his father, David Wicks, left the Square.

Paul Nicholls resumed his role for the first time in 27 years. The actor was a fan favourite back in the 90s, but took a step back from the spotlight until recently.

He left EastEnders two years after first appearing, seeking a career change. Here’s everything we know about Paul and his life on and off-screen!

EastEnders: Paul Nicholls as Joe Wicks

Joe Wicks first appeared on EastEnders in March 1996. He lived in Bolton with his mother and his sister, Karen Wicks.

While the family lived away from London, he made the journey over to try and escape his troubled upbringing. Growing up, he blamed himself for his sister’s death due to arguing with her for the first seat in the car. Delegated to the back, Joe’s sister, Karen, died in a car crash while Joe escaped with minor injuries.

Joe headed to London to find David. He was not pleased to see his son and sent him home back to Bolton. Feeling lost, Joe ran away before turning up at David’s door for a second time. This time, he was more open to getting to know his son.

After months of tension and mental health struggles with Joe’s schizophrenia, he and David fell out before reconnecting off-screen. David left the Square recently to go and stay with Joe and his daughter, Holly.

Due to his appearance, Paul Nicholls quickly became a 90s heartthrob, and joined other shows such as The Biz and Children’s Ward. He was even voted TV’s sexiest actor twice.

EastEnders: Paul Nicholls after the Square

Paul expanded his career outside of TV, and posed at the cover star for magazines such as Heat, to Just Seventeen and Sugar.

Paul, however, wasn’t too thrilled with his reputation.

He told the Daily Mail in 2008 that he ‘didn’t want to be a heartthrob.’ He added: “People said I had too much too soon when I was playing Joe Wicks, and maybe they were right. I didn’t want to be a heart-throb, and I could not handle the attention. I was well on my way to a total breakdown, was drinking a lot and taking drugs.”

He added: “I had lost control of my life. The more I partied, the more I was telling myself, ‘Wow, this is what acting is all about.’ Everything spun out of control. I had an appetite for craziness.”

Joe also struggled with his mental health in real life, and opened up about his depression.

“Although I was often out of it on drink and drugs, I was never so far gone that I didn’t know at the back of my mind that something had to give.”

Paul’s cancer scare and big accident

While he took the time off, Paul came back with sad news in 2016. While on Loose Women, he described his cancer scare.

Paul had a tumour in his throat and lost his voice for several months.

“I didn’t speak for a couple of months. It was a tumour rather than a nodule, in my vocal cords.”

Things got worse in 2017, as Paul enjoyed a holiday in Thailand following filming for Ackley Bridge for Channel 4. He got stuck in a rock pool in Thailand with a smashed leg.

He travelled to a waterfall in Koh Samui, Thailand on his motorcycle. Locals noticed the abandoned motorcycle and eventually found him before he was rescued.

Reports suggested that Paul was affected by cholera, malaria, and dengue fever as a result of the accident.

Paul’s drug use and stroke

In 2021, Paul admitted that he had suffered a stroke soon after his Thailand accident. This had led him to experience deep depression and influenced a drug addiction in 2020.

He then started attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings to help with this relapse.

Paul’s relationships

Since, he has enjoyed a successful career in Holby City, Ackley Bridge, Waterloo Road, Law and Order: UK and Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason.

Paul’s love life has also suffered in 2015, after he divorced Scottish model Chantal Brown. They first married in 2012 after 7 years of dating.

“I don’t even look at other women now. She’s my soulmate,” he described her at the time.

