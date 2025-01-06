EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry reveals soap cufflink exit gift as special nod to ‘The Six’ storyline

EastEnders star Navin Chowdhry has reflected on his exit from the soap, revealing the very special exit gift he was given as Nish Panesar finally met his end. Nish’s grisly demise came in scenes which aired last week, as he was killed during an attack on Suki and Eve’s wedding.

After initially faking his death (with thanks to grandson Nugget), Nish returned to torment his ex-wife on her wedding day. Poisoning Eve and cornering Suki, Nish attacked in full view of his family and neighbours.

And, as Ravi rushed to the rescue, a scuffle broke out – and Nish fell from the hotel balcony, dragging Suki with him. While Suki survived, Nish was killed, dashed over the unforgiving concrete below.

A grim end to one of Walford’s greatest villains. And, as he reflected on his exit, star Navin Chowdhry has revealed the meaningful gift he was given by producer Chris Clenshsaw.

EastEnders Navin Chowdhry reveals cufflink gift following Nish death

In a BBC press release, Navin revealed how he was feeling about his recent exit and the death of Nish.

“I’ve got my Albert Square board, and Chris Clenshaw [producer] gave me some cufflinks. Obviously cufflinks were a big part of the Sixmas story, and a big part of Nish’s journey,” Navin said.

He continued: “He gave me the most beautiful set of cufflinks with the EastEnders Thames logo, and I will wear them with huge pride. I will now always have a little bit of Walford with me whenever I wear my suit.”

He went on to reveal how tears had been shed on his last day of filming.

“My last day of filming was a very emotional one. God forbid if they put the behind the scenes footage out,” he said.

“‘There were tears from quite a lot of us on the day. I’m even feeling quite emotional talking about it now because it’s meant so much to be a part of this journey,” he added.

A pair of cuff links played a major part of The Six’s story Credit: BBC)

Cufflinks and The Six

Fans of EastEnders will recall how a pair of cufflinks became a major part of The Six storyline in 2023. In the lead up to that Christmas Eve death, viewers were invited to guess who would die through one major clue – that they’d be wearing a pair of cufflinks.

While Nish initially owned said cufflinks, they were then passed onto Rocky, Jack and Phil, before the Square became snowed down with a number of imitation pairs sold by Billy and Alfie on the market.

Unlike Nish and Keanu, the cufflinks live on – on Navin’s sleeve.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

