EastEnders star Clair Norris buys a house with her boyfriend

EastEnders star Clair Norris – who plays Bernie Taylor – has been celebrating a big milestone in her life.

She’s moved in to a new home with boyfriend Lewis Wood – the first they have bought together.

Clair and Lewis already lived together, but now they’ve bought somewhere new (Credit: Cover Images)

Clair shared a photo of the cute couple’s new matching house-shaped keyrings. Clair’s had the date Feb 2024, while Lewis’s keyring says ‘let the adventures begin’.

“And we’re in!!!” she wrote excitedly. “Time to make this house a home.”

Clair’s EastEnders co-stars were quick to comment on her post, and congratulate her on the new pad.

Lorraine Stanley, who played Clair’s on-screen mum Karen Taylor, said: “Congratulations that’s amazing!!! I’m so happy for you both. Can’t wait to come over for a cuppa.”

“Congratulations,” added James Bye, AKA Martin Fowler, and Heather Peace, who plays Eve Unwin, said also shared her congratulations.

Meanwhile Navin Chowdhry – who plays evil Nish Panesar – proved he was much nicer than his on-screen alter ego, by sharing some heart emojis!

Clair and Lewis have been together since 2018. The pair have shared lots of good times together including celebrating Clair’s 21st birthday, travelling the world, and now buying their first place together.

Who is Clair’s boyfriend Lewis Wood?

Clair and Lewis first met back in April 2018, before going public with their romance three months later.

Since then, they’ve moved into their first home together. It’s also believed Clair and Lewis spent lockdown together in 2020.

However, the actress admitted to feeling “useless” whilst on a break from EastEnders.

She previously explained: “So I feel like a lot of people probably would answer this by saying that they’re learning a new language or you know, currently writing a book or something.

“And in all honesty, I’’e had this conversation today. I feel a bit useless. I feel a bit useless, feel a bit like I’m not really sure what to do.”

Bernie is the only Taylor left on the Square (Credit: BBC)

Bernie’s blues

Clair has played Bernie since 2017. She’s now the only member of the Taylor family left on Albert Square since her mum Karen left at the end of last year and brother Keanu was murdered by Linda Carter and the rest of The Six on Christmas Day.

Now poor Bernie is working in the cafe, serving the people of Walford their Full Englishes as Keanu’s body lies beneath her feet!

We’re just glad things are going better for her alter ego Clair!

