EastEnders: Dean took Keanu murder weapon to get revenge on Linda, a new fan theory suggests

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, February 19), saw a huge twist air at the end of the episode as ‘The Six’ storyline progressed.

This saw Johnny Carter reveal that the murder weapon used to kill Keanu had vanished.

A new EastEnders fans theory now reckons that they’ve sussed out who took it – and all six women are innocent.

Johnny revealed that the murder weapon had gone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Johnny dropped a huge bombshell

After Linda confessed to Johnny that she killed Keanu with a meat thermometer at Christmas, she then revealed that she still had it hidden under her bed.

Johnny was stunned that Linda hadn’t gotten rid of it and had kept it in The Vic for weeks after Keanu’s death.

Summoning ‘The Six’ (minus Sharon) to the pub, Johnny then told them that he knew all about Keanu’s murder.

However, they all had something much bigger to worry about – the murder weapon had vanished and was no longer under Linda’s bed.

He then demanded that one of them fessed up to taking the weapon. But, did any of them actually take it?

Dean is sure to want revenge for the deleted recording (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Dean took the murder weapon?

With Gina and Johnny deleting Linda’s false confession from Dean’s phone, Dean is sure to want revenge.

One EastEnders fan now thinks that none of ‘The Six’ took the meat thermometer, but instead, Dean did.

Noting that Dean could’ve been hiding in the pub at the time of Keanu’s death, one fan commented: “Dean has it 100%!! He was hiding in The Vic that night. Literally no one’s talked about it!!”

dean has it 100%!! He was hiding in the Vic that night. Literally no one’s talked about it!! #eastenders https://t.co/ynoMPTWiWM — Daniel (@DVNOXX) February 20, 2024

Another fan added: “Dean took it, even if he wasn’t upstairs during Keanu’s murder itself he’ll still look for a way to frame her after Johnny deleted the footage.”

But, could this theory actually hold some weight? Did Dean take the weapon?

Linda has reason to worry (Credit: BBC)

Who took the murder weapon?

So, the murder weapon has mysteriously vanished and Johnny thinks that one of ‘The Six’ took it.

But, is this really the case? Or, should all of the women be seriously worried? Did Dean take it to hold against Linda? Or, is someone else entirely to blame?

