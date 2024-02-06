EastEnders: Keanu’s body to be found in time for soap’s anniversary, a new fan theory predicts

Keanu Taylor’s body is currently still buried under the floor of the café in EastEnders, going undetected during the re-opening of the local landmark.

However, last night (Monday, February 5), Keanu’s mum – Karen – returned to Walford in a bid to find her son.

Now, a new fan theory suggests that Keanu’s body could be found rather soon…

Keanu is under the floor of the café (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Keanu’s body is under the café

On Christmas Day 2023, Linda killed Keanu in The Vic after stabbing him with a carving fork. The rest of ‘The Six’ then helped her bury Keanu in the café.

They then re-buried his body, digging a much deeper hole and chucking cement over it so that the builders doing the renovation work wouldn’t stumble upon him.

Last night though, Kat and Nish found a leak in the café ahead of the re-opening. This made Denise fear that the floor would have to be re-laid. Fortunately, this ended up not being the case.

Keanu’s mum – Karen – though caused quite some chaos as she returned to Walford to look for her missing son. She wanted answers and was desperate to track him down. But, will she find him?

The 39th anniversary of the soap is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Keanu’s body soon to be uncovered?

With Karen back in Walford, a new fan theory predicts that Keanu’s body will be found sooner rather than later.

The fan theory references that the soap will be celebrating its 39th anniversary on February, 19. This means that something big – like the discovery of Keanu’s body – might happen in just a matter of weeks.

The theory suggests: “Keanu will very quickly be found within weeks, allowing for a much better 40th storyline to take its place.”

But, is the truth about to be rumbled just two months after Keanu Taylor’s initial death scenes?

Karen’s searching for her son (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will the truth about Keanu come out this month?

Karen’s just arrived back on The Square and is ready to investigate the matter of her missing son.

She wants answers. But, will she get them? Will her return be a catalyst for the discovery of Keanu’s body? Will everything be out in the open by the end of the month?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

What can we expect from the soap’s anniversary episodes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!